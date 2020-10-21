You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Lynas posts 8% jump in rare earth output as Covid-19 curbs ease

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 - 7:16 AM

[BENGALURU] Australian rare earth producer Lynas Corp on Wednesday posted a 8.1 per cent rise in first-quarter neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) output as production normalised following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Malaysia and Western Australia.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside China said production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in everything from iPhones to weapons, rose to 1,342 tonnes in the quarter ended in September from 1,242 tonnes a year earlier. It was just under a UBS estimate of 1,350 tonnes.

Lynas said a NdPr production rate of 75 per cent is enough to meet demand as the coronavirus crisis continues to weigh on demand.

Rare earths are critical minerals used in a wide range of everyday goods, including magnets and electric cars, and has become a key strategic consideration for Washington as it looks to reduce US reliance on China, the world's biggest producer.

China recently passed a law restricting exports of controlled items, giving Beijing the power to curb exports of items to countries that it believes may harm China's interest.

SEE ALSO

Got crystals? Gem mining could be your full-time job

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil up on US stimulus hopes, rising virus cases keep prices in check

Philippines' PNOC aims to start South China Sea venture with CNOOC by 2021

German, Danish power grid firms launch Baltic Sea wind link

Opec+ vows 'proactive' response to precarious oil market

Japan's oldest mill turns to cleaner steel to take on China

Gold inches lower on caution over US coronavirus aid

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 21, 2020 07:13 AM
Technology

Snap shares jump as user growth, revenue beat estimates

[BENGALURU] Shares of Snap Inc rallied 23 per cent on Tuesday after the Snapchat messaging app owner beat user...

Oct 21, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

Top Morgan Stanley commodities executives leave after rules breach: source

[NEW YORK] Two top commodities trading executives at Morgan Stanley are leaving the bank after breaching company...

Oct 21, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Barnier warns 'little time left' as Brexit stalemate drags on

[BRUSSELS] The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain on Tuesday to use the little time that remains to...

Oct 21, 2020 07:00 AM
Life & Culture

Peru unveils giant cat etching at famous Nazca site

[LIMA] A giant 2,000-year-old figure of a feline that was on the brink of disappearing will be the new cat's meow...

Oct 21, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

In US election with record spending, Biden is out-advertising Trump

[WASHINGTON] Hyper-visible on the campaign trail, US President Donald Trump has been far more discreet in on-air...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans who travelled overseas on or after March 27 can now tap government subsidies, insurance in case of infection

Good Class Bungalow at King Albert Park put on market for S$45.5m

STI tracks Wall Street losses, down 0.59% at 2,528.64

SIA to launch non-stop flights to New York's JFK airport from next month

Keppel DC Reit's Q3 DPU up 22.1%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for