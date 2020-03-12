You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India soon

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Kuala Lumpur 

MALAYSIA has set itself a target of a month within which to resolve its trade dispute with India over palm oil. The deadline follows this week's swearing-in of a new Malaysian cabinet after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin took office last month.

Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali told reporters on Wednesday: "One of the first moves for the new government is to rebuild the relationship with India, especially for the palm oil issue."

India, the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for five years, put curbs in January on purchases, in retaliation for then prime minister Mahathir Mohamad's criticism of its policy on the Himalayan region of Kashmir and a new citizenship law.

Mr Mohd Khairuddin said he wanted to send a delegation to India as soon as possible. "We will put this on the ministry's first agenda," he said. "I set a timeframe of a month."

SEE ALSO

Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month

After India's January curbs on imports of refined palm oil from Malaysia, traders had also held off on buying its crude palm oil. Malaysia's exports to India dropped 54 per cent last month from January, data showed this week. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall after Saudi Aramco told to raise output capacity

China considers boosting state oil reserves

Oil tanker costs double on Middle-East to Asia route

Gold rises as concerns over US stimulus dent risk appetite

Malaysia aims to resolve palm oil spat with India within a month

Malaysia forms panel to combat economic impact from virus, oil price crash

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 12:53 AM
Government & Economy

WHO labels Covid-19 as a pandemic

[GENEVA] The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health...

Mar 12, 2020 12:24 AM
Life & Culture

Pint-sized bird may be smallest dinosaur yet: study

[PARIS] Tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved for eternity: scientists have...

Mar 12, 2020 12:08 AM
Government & Economy

Mnuchin says IMF, World Bank funds won't repay debts to China

[WASHINGTON] The US Treasury is working with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to gain full...

Mar 12, 2020 12:01 AM
Garage

GIC-backed Trax buys Boston-based firm Survey.com

TRAX, a computer vision tech and in-store analytics firm backed by GIC and Warburg Pincus, has made its fifth...

Mar 11, 2020 11:33 PM
Life & Culture

Weinstein gets 23 years in prison for sexual assault

[MANHATTAN] Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sexual assault. His next stop is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.