You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia says no decision to extend palm oil export tax exemption beyond 2020

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 10:32 PM

file7cmacw5o3t118b9b423u.jpg
Malaysia has made no decision on whether to extend an export tax exemption on palm oil products after it ends on Dec 31, an official from the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry told Reuters on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has made no decision on whether to extend an export tax exemption on palm oil products after it ends on Dec 31, an official from the Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry told Reuters on Monday.

The world's second largest palm producer in June fully exempted crude palm oil, crude palm kernel oil and processed palm kernel oil from export duty until the end of 2020 to encourage exports amid a coronavirus-induced demand slump.

"So far no decision to extend beyond 2020," ministry secretary-general Ravi Muthayah said in a text message.

The duty exemption gave Malaysian crude palm oil a competitive price advantage over rival Indonesian crude palm oil, but eroded refiners' margins.

The return of the export tax would make Malaysia's refined palm oil exports more competitive, said Julian McGill, LMC International's head of Southeast Asia.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We should therefore see an increase in relative exports of refined palm oil from Malaysia," Mr McGill said.

In the near term, companies will scramble to export crude palm oil before the export tax reappears in January, he added.

Industry players are now awaiting Indonesia's decision on whether to increase its own palm oil export levies.

Indonesia, the world's biggest palm producer and exporter, has said it plans to revise its export levy rules to allow higher collection when prices increase as part of moves to finance its ambitious biodiesel mandate.

"The palm oil spread in Indonesian and Malaysian offerings will be the key to palm oil export flow," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Indonesia on Monday raised its export tax for crude palm oil shipments in December to US$33 per tonne from US$3 as reference prices increased.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

Glencore Agri changes name to Viterra, doesn't plan to go public

US shale firms amp up natural gas output as futures signal more gains

China planning hydropower on key Tibet river: Global Times

Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of Opec+ meet

Gold set for worst month in four years on vaccine-led stocks rally

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 10:59 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protest leaders charged with royal defamation

[BANGKOK] Thai police charged five key leaders of the country's pro-democracy protest movement Monday under the...

Nov 30, 2020 10:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin rallies toward US$19,000 after biggest rout since pandemic

[LONDON] Bitcoin is clawing back most of its losses from its biggest rout since March, showing a resiliency in the...

Nov 30, 2020 10:26 PM
Banking & Finance

S&P to buy IHS for US$39b in year's second-biggest deal

[NEW YORK] S&P Global has agreed to buy IHS Markit for about US$39 billion in stock, a deal that accelerates the...

Nov 30, 2020 10:13 PM
Garage

DoorDash aims for up to US$27b valuation in IPO

[SAN FRANCISCO] Food delivery startup DoorDash is aiming to raise up to US$2.8 billion at a valuation of US$27...

Nov 30, 2020 09:38 PM
Consumer

Cyber Monday set to be biggest online shopping day in US history

[WASHINGTON] Cyber Monday is on track to bring in a record of as much as US$12.7 billion in online sales, according...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB and NEA appoint new chief executive officers

Broker's take: Look for recovery and resilience plays in S-Reits, says OCBC

About 1,250 Shell employees to benefit from upskilling

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for