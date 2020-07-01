You are here

Malaysia to file WTO legal action against EU over palm oil

Wed, Jul 01, 2020

Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Wednesday said it will take legal action with the World Trade Organisation against the European Union's "anti-palm oil campaign" via a dispute settlement mechanism.
[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, the world's second largest palm oil producer, on Wednesday said it will take legal action with the World Trade Organisation against the European Union's "anti-palm oil campaign" via a dispute settlement mechanism.

EU policies under its Delegation Regulation restricts free trade practices, Malaysian Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said in a statement.

Malaysia will also act as a third party in Indonesia' WTO case against the EU, he said.

Neighbours Indonesia and Malaysia together produce 85 per cent of the world's palm oil. 

