You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysian palm oil to meet new EU food safety levels by 2021 -minister

Tue, Nov 19, 2019 - 12:37 PM

AK_po_1911.jpg
Malaysia, the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, will enforce regulations to ensure that by 2021 its palm oil meets new food safety standards under consideration by the European Union, a minister said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, the second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, will enforce regulations to ensure that by 2021 its palm oil meets new food safety standards under consideration by the European Union, a minister said on Tuesday.

The EU is considering setting new limits by an as-yet unspecified date on food contaminants in refined fats and oils, and is discussing imposing a safety level for so-called 3-MCPD esters found in palm oil.

The European Food Safety Authority has said the esters raise potential health concerns.

"The palm oil industry in Malaysia has been instructed (by the government) to adhere to the EU-prescribed level of 3-MCPDE of 2.5 ppm for food products by 2021," Malaysia's minister of primary industries, Teresa Kok, told an industry event, referring to contaminants in milligrams per kilo of oil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A few rounds of consultations with our industry players were held and we are now in the process of enforcing several regulations to ensure that palm oil produced meets the acceptable safety level for 3-MCPDE."

SEE ALSO

EU calls for all sides in Hong Kong to avoid violence

Malaysia last month said new EU rules could hurt demand for palm oil in food - which accounts for nearly 70 per cent of global consumption of the oil, and where it is used in products such as bread and chocolate spread.

The $60 billion palm industry is often blamed for stripping tropical rainforest, and the EU earlier this year introduced a law to phase out palm oil from renewable fuel by 2030 due to deforestation concerns. Malaysia and Indonesia have said they plan to challenge the law at the World Trade Organisation.

The EU biodiesel market is worth an estimated 9 billion euros (S$13.6 billion) a year.

"Despite our best efforts, if certain importing countries choose to impose discriminatory trade barriers against palm oil producing countries, we not must not keep silent nor hesitate to take counter measures," Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said at the same event on Tuesday.

Kok said 60 per cent of the country's total oil palm planted area had received the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, which requires growers to meet certain standards regarding environmental protection and workers' rights.

Malaysia aims for 70 per cent oil palm areas to have received MSPO certification by February, Kok said.

"Nonetheless, I believe more work is needed especially in terms of an effective and strategic communication plan to respond to all the negative perception and unfounded allegations toward palm oil industry," she said.

"We need to be more aggressive in promoting our palm oil and its sustainability."

 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Australia's Woodside sees reserve base tripling as new projects progress

Australia signs critical minerals research pact with US

Senoko Energy clarifies it does not need government financial aid

Local water scarcity spilling over into global crisis, researchers warn

Tata Steel to cut up to 3,000 jobs in Europe

Oil prices fall more than 1% on trade talks uncertainty

BREAKING

Nov 19, 2019 12:44 PM
Banking & Finance

New Zealand to ramp up monitoring of NAB unit over capital calculation errors

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank said on Tuesday it was stepping up monitoring of National Australia Bank (...

Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's Woodside sees reserve base tripling as new projects progress

[SYDNEY] Australia's Woodside Petroleum on Tuesday laid out plans to triple its gas and oil reserve base as it...

Nov 19, 2019 12:41 PM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve chief reasserts independence in talks with Trump

[WASHINGTON] Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reasserted the independence of the US central bank during White...

Nov 19, 2019 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand tightens foreign investment rules

[WELLINGTON] Foreign investors hoping to buy New Zealand's strategic assets will now have to convince the government...

Nov 19, 2019 12:16 PM
Government & Economy

One dead, 11 missing in South Korean fishing boat blaze

[SEOUL] One fisherman was killed and 11 others reported missing after their boat caught fire off South Korea's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly