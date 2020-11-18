Malaysia's PNB to sell 56% stake in chemicals firm for RM292.8m

[KUALA LUMPUR] Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), one of Malaysia's largest fund managers, said late Tuesday it will sell its entire 56.3 per cent stake in Chemical Company of Malaysia (CCM) for RM292.8 million (S$95.7 million).

CCM, a manufacturer and marketer of chlor-alkali chemicals and polymers chemicals used in rubber gloves, oleochemical, oil and petrochemicals, said in a bourse filing that it received a notification from PNB stating the fund manager has entered into a deal with chemical manufacturer Batu Kawan Berhad.

Under the agreement, PNB will sell 94.45 million ordinary shares to Batu Kawan that is equivalent to an 11.1 per cent premium to CCM's closing price on Tuesday.

Shares of CCM opened 7.2 per cent higher on Wednesday.

"This divestment is part of PNB's asset diversification strategy to rebalance the portfolio," PNB president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said in a statement.

The sale will trigger a mandatory general offer by Batu Kawan for the remaining shares, but the acquirer said it intends to maintain the listing status of CCM.

