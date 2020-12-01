You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mars and Hershey's accused of avoiding fair pay for cocoa farmers

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:31 AM

nz_cocoabeans_011272.jpg
Two of the world's largest cocoa producers have accused Hershey's and Mars of avoiding paying a bonus that helps boost poor farmers' incomes, and have cancelled sustainability schemes run by the confectionary giants.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast] Two of the world's largest cocoa producers have accused Hershey's and Mars of avoiding paying a bonus that helps boost poor farmers' incomes, and have cancelled sustainability schemes run by the confectionary giants.

West African nations Ghana and Ivory Coast account for two-thirds of global cocoa production, but there have been long-running tensions with US multinationals over pricing.

The Coffee Cocoa Council (CCC) and the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) on Monday accused Mars and Hershey's - two of the world's top chocolate sellers - of not paying the so-called living income differential (LID).

The LID gives a bonus of US$400 per tonne of cocoa in addition to the market price and is intended to better remunerate cocoa farmers, many of whom live in poverty.

But a reported large purchase of cocoa by Hershey's on the US futures market recently "clearly indicates your intention to avoid paying the living differential income", the CCC and Cocobod said in a joint letter.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

As a result, the producers said they had "been left with no choice but to cancel all sustainability programmes with which your company is involved".

The schemes certify that the chocolate is ethically produced - allowing firms to sell it at higher prices. Production must avoid deforestation and be free of child labour.

In a separate statement, the CCC and Cocobod accused Mars of modifying its cocoa butter procurement processes to avoid paying the LID.

The CCC and Cocobord denounced Hershey's and Mars' "breach of confidence" in the scheme designed to help millions of African farmers.

In a statement to AFP, Hershey's said it was "unfortunate" that the countries had decided to "distribute a misleading statement this morning and jeopardise such critical programmes that directly benefit cocoa farmers".

Mars Wrigley denied that it had avoided paying the LID, and said it had long supported the initiative.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

Exxon tries to put the worst behind it with US$20b impairment charge

Oil prices fall as Opec+ output talks uncertain

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

US shale firms amp up natural gas output as futures signal more gains

China seeks to import jet fuel ahead of CNY holidays

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:36 AM
Consumer

'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

[BANDUNG, Indonesia] Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style...

Dec 1, 2020 11:35 AM
Transport

US capital may end weekend subway service in 2021

[WASHINGTON] The subway system serving the US capital region may be forced to end weekend service, close 19 stations...

Dec 1, 2020 11:33 AM
Government & Economy

Asian factories continue recovery from Covid-19 woes as China booms

[TOKYO] Asian factories continued to recover steadily in November thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China,...

Dec 1, 2020 11:28 AM
Banking & Finance

Global banks reverse back-to-office push in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] Global banks in Hong Kong, from Goldman Sachs Group to Standard Chartered, have reversed a back-to-...

Dec 1, 2020 11:25 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore visitor arrivals up 41.1% to 13,400 in October

VISITOR arrivals to Singapore jumped 41.1 per cent to 13,400 in October, though the tourism industry's performance...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Keppel, Top Glove, Yangzijiang, Singapore Paincare

Bitcoin surges to all-time record as 2020 rally powers on

Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

CapitaLand sells three malls, office building for S$448.7m; enters Japan logistics sector

Secret to George Clooney's hair? The Flowbee

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for