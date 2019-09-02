You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mexico oil hedge gets green light with details to be ironed out

Mon, Sep 02, 2019 - 11:00 AM

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's Finance Ministry got the green light to hedge the country's oil production for next year but is still fine-tuning the details, according to people with direct knowledge of the transaction.

An internal committee just approved the decision that Mexico would lock in oil prices for next year in what's considered Wall Street's largest -- and most secretive -- annual energy deal, according to one person. The ministry will begin meeting with the central bank next week to start defining Mexico's plan, the person said.

The hedge will start soon, but it's unclear how much will be hedged and at what price, another person said. Traditionally, Mexico takes a few days or weeks between deciding to go ahead with the hedge and starting to implement it. The people asked not to be named, as they're not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The oil hedge, a multibillion-dollar deal which in the past typically covered between 200 million and 300 million barrels, has the potential to roil the market. Banks writing put options for Mexico -- contracts that give it the right to sell oil at a predetermined future price -- hedge themselves in the market by selling futures and swaps.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

This year, the process has been a bit trickier. Mexico is planning to change the pricing formula for its flagship Maya crude to reflect global reductions in fuel oil sulfur content that take effect in 2020. Earlier this month, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio appeared to leave the door open to not hedging altogether when he said Mexico is evaluating it and would inform the public "if we do it."

In 2018, the hedge had already begun by mid-year, in 2017 Mexico took its first steps to do so in June. In 2016, it began in June. Prior to that, the usual hedging period had been late August to late September. Last year, the country spent more than US$1 billion to lock in prices for 2019.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Nickel likely to hit US$20,000 a tonne on Indonesia ban: Goldman Sachs

Oil falls amid new round of tariffs in US-China trade war

SembMarine bags 6 contracts worth S$400m

Gas pipeline in Nigeria's Delta state shut following breach

Oil falls ahead of hurricane but posts weekly gain as US-China trade war eases

Trade war with US won't affect China's pork supply

Editor's Choice

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Europe's business confidence in Asean still high

Must Read

file6ubyy0999zlu5c0kdw7.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Asean growth story holds potential for some SGX stocks

file73e0drgyeoydwit45q8.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk to buy food-court operator Food Junction for S$80m

Sep 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: IHH Healthcare, Keppel, Olam, TPV, SembMarine, BreadTalk

BT_20190902_ABOLD28_3879112.jpg
Sep 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Wanted: Warm bodies; age no object

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly