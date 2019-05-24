You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mexico promises 138.7b pesos in tax relief for troubled Pemex

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 10:01 AM

BP_Pemex_240519_48.jpg
Pemex, burdened by US$106 billion of financial debt, is teetering on the brink of losing its investment-grade rating.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's government aims to give US$7.3 billion in tax relief to heavily indebted state oil company Pemex, according to a document seen by Reuters on Thursday, in an effort to cool fears over its financial viability and the impact on the wider economy.

Pemex, burdened by US$106 billion of financial debt, is teetering on the brink of losing its investment-grade rating.

That scenario could be disastrous for Pemex as investors whose mandates stipulate they must hold assets of investment-grade quality find themselves forced to sell billions of dollars of its bonds. This would push Pemex's debt financing costs higher.

The internal document detailed a tax relief of 138.7 billion pesos (S$10 billion) over 2020 and 2021, saying the government would propose the changes on Sept 8 when it presents its proposal for the 2020 budget.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pemex said the tax reductions would be achieved by lowering the profit-sharing tax to 54 per cent by 2021 from 65 per cent. The tax relief would amount to 47.1 billion pesos in 2020 and 91.6 billion pesos in 2021.

"Pemex faces a high tax load, as such Mexico's government has decided to modify its tax regime to lighten it. This modification will be done gradually over the coming years so as to not create fiscal instability for the government," the document stated.

Ratings agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's cut Pemex's standalone assessment earlier this year and put it on negative outlook, inching the firm closer to a financial cliff.

Fitch now rates Pemex's long-term foreign debt at BBB-, while Moody's puts it at Baa3 - both one level above a junk rating. At least two of the three ratings agencies would have to downgrade Pemex to junk to trigger forced selling of its bonds.

Fitch, Moody's and S&P were not immediately available for comment on what implications the measures would mean for Pemex's rating.

The agencies have been on high alert over Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plans to have the state oil firm build a US$8 billion refinery.

Earlier this month the government announced plans to ease Pemex's debt woes, including US$2.5 billion in debt refinancing plus the renewal of credit lines with three banks and a gradual tax cut.

Those measures include two extended lines of credit with the banks worth up to US$5.5 billion. Though ratings agencies have said that the plans were not enough to ease Pemex's financial problems.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Trump unveils US$16b aid for farmers hurt by China trade war

Oil plummets, on track for biggest weekly drop in 2019

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

Freeing up Singapore's power market bittersweet for businesses

Ankara stopped buying Iran oil out of respect for US sanctions: official

Russia forges on with Europe gas project despite US sanctions threat

Editor's Choice

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Should there be a scheme to fund class actions by minorities?

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable
3 Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition
4 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
5 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan

Must Read

lwx_HDB_240519_1.jpg
May 24, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Lights out for five power retailers amid fierce competition

BT_20190524_PGLAW24_3790628.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

JLC lawyer told repeatedly to return S$33m before going incommunicado

May 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Infrastructure Trust, Sunpower, Boustead Projects, CSC, Jason Marine

BP_Commerce Department _240519_27.jpg
May 24, 2019
Government & Economy

US now proposes tariffs on nations with undervalued currencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening