You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mining giant BHP says coal outlook 'challenged'

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 3:42 PM

BHP.jpg
BHP, the world's biggest miner, said on Wednesday the outlook for coal was "challenged" and there was "no appetite for growth" as it sought to capitalise on opportunities in electric transport and renewables.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SYDNEY] BHP, the world's biggest miner, said on Wednesday the outlook for coal was "challenged" and there was "no appetite for growth" as it sought to capitalise on opportunities in electric transport and renewables.

The miner outlined its long-term strategy months after other major global commodities giants - including Glencore and Rio Tinto - said they were limiting or moving away from coal production.

"Thermal coal should remain a large market - but over time we expect it to plateau and then decline as headwinds strengthen," BHP's chief financial officer Peter Beaven said in a briefing.

In a slide presentation, Beaven highlighted BHP's outlook that energy coal assets were challenged and could be phased out - potentially sooner than expected - as there was "no appetite for growth" in energy coal regardless of asset attractiveness.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Anglo-Australian firm said two key trends - the electrification of transport and the move away from fossil-fuel based power plants - meant there would be demand for its nickel, copper and oil assets.

"We have options in copper and oil, but we need more. And we are interested in adding more nickel sulphide resource to our portfolio. So we should continue to add exploration options in these areas," he added.

BHP added that potash, used for making fertiliser, was a "valuable growth option" as it contributed to sustainable land use and food security.

Efforts by global miners to transition to a lower-carbon economy comes amid heated debate during resource-rich Australia's recent elections over government approval for a major India-backed coal mine.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Oil little changed as US-Iran dispute supports, trade war weighs

Oil climbs as Opec and allies agree to 'stay the course'

India set to plant more land with soya bean crops as prices rally

Taste for Western diet reshapes trade in Myanmar

Activists demand end of Shell, fossil fuel at shareholder meeting

British Steel on brink of collapse with thousands of jobs at risk -source

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
2 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
3 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
4 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

Must Read

1.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

lwx_hdb_220519_52.jpg
May 22, 2019
Real Estate

HDB launches over 6,700 new flats, including units in Tengah, Kallang Whampoa

May 22, 2019
Consumer

Mobile services provider redONE debuts in Singapore with S$8-28 monthly plans, free data-roaming in Malaysia

May 22, 2019
Real Estate

Share of Asia-Pacific real estate AUM up in 2018; CapitaLand top in region with US$55.9b in AUM: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening