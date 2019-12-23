You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Misery looms over top coal shippers as China to buy less in 2020

Mon, Dec 23, 2019 - 11:33 AM

WH_coal shippers_231238.jpg
China isn't cutting back on consumption of the most-polluting fossil fuel just yet, but it is set to reduce imports.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SHANGHAI] China isn't cutting back on consumption of the most-polluting fossil fuel just yet, but it is set to reduce imports.

The world's biggest coal buyer will likely purchase less from overseas in 2020 after a boost this year, according to analysts. With domestic production rising to a record and overall demand nearing a plateau, miners from top exporters such as Indonesia and Australia will find themselves squeezed.

China's coal imports have raced ahead in 2019, surprising many who had predicted that the government would strictly clamp down on shipments in the later months just as it did in 2018. With economic growth at its weakest in decades amid a trade war with the US, import curbs were eased on the nation's most-consumed fuel to help mitigate the pain of a slowdown.

Beijing regularly limits coal imports to buttress domestic miners amid a broader campaign to reduce the nation's reliance on the fuel. Underpinning forecasts for lower imports in 2020 is the outlook for rising domestic supply as China promotes bigger and more efficient mining operations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"New supply will create a coal glut," said Michelle Leung, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. That's likely to cut China's net imports by 8 per cent in 2020 and hurt profitability of miners in Australia and Indonesia, she added.

SEE ALSO

China's Xi to meet Japan, S Korea leaders as N Korea tensions rise

China bought 299 million tons of coal for power and steel in the first 11 months, 10 per cent higher than year-ago levels and a record for the period. It's on course to exceed a 200 million- to 300 million-ton range touted by an industry official as necessary to support domestic miners and maintain balanced trade with exporting nations.

With more local supply to come in 2020, Chinese import controls will be a lasting feature and lead to a 25 million-ton drop in thermal coal purchases next year, Morgan Stanley estimates. The cutback will offset demand growth elsewhere in Asia, and seaborne prices may extend a slump to average US$66 a ton from about US$79 in 2019, the bank said.

For a country that burns and produces half the world's coal, the strength of China's import curbs may vary depending on the government's competing priorities of protecting domestic miners and power plants. Utilities will face added pressure from January when market reforms are expected to result in lower electricity prices, which may hit their bottom line.

"The government wants to boost the economy any way it can, and a good way to do that is to let generators get the cheapest coal," said James Stevenson, global director for coal research at IHS Markit Ltd. "At the same time, it doesn't want imported coal risking domestic mining jobs."

Market Revamp

Zeng Hao, an analyst at Fenwei Energy Information Services Co, is among the few expecting China to further relax its grip on coal imports in 2020 as policy makers would be disinclined to intervene in "market-based activity" amid the slowing economy, he said.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg this month expect China's top leadership to set the target for economic growth at "about 6 per cent" for 2020, which implies a continuation of the growth slowdown. The goal for this year is 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent.

Given the oversupply in China's coal market, domestic prices are likely to remain at low levels next year, said Zhai Yu, a senior consultant at Wood Mackenzie Ltd based in Beijing. That will reduce the attractiveness of overseas cargoes.

Spot coal at the main Qinhuangdao port is at a three-year low of 543 yuan a ton. A slide toward 500 yuan could motivate the government to step up restrictions on imports, he said.

 

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

China steel futures rise on fresh smog alerts

ICBC Standard aborts plan to shut base metals unit

Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020

Oil steady amid optimism US-China close to signing trade deal

US sanctions cannot stop gas pipeline to Europe: Russia

Oil in 2019: so many events, so little impact

BREAKING

Dec 23, 2019 12:04 PM
Life & Culture

Elephants in Thailand 'broken' for lucrative animal tourism

[BAN TA KLANG] Separated from their mothers, jabbed with metal hooks, and sometimes deprived of food - many Thai...

Dec 23, 2019 11:49 AM
Energy & Commodities

China steel futures rise on fresh smog alerts

[BEIJING] Shanghai steel futures rose almost 1 per cent in early trade on Monday after key steelmaking cities in...

Dec 23, 2019 11:42 AM
Garage

Could corporate accelerators emerge as winners?

ACCELERATORS are playing an increasing role in the startup communities globally, and South-east Asia is no exception...

Dec 23, 2019 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

China's Xi to meet Japan, S Korea leaders as N Korea tensions rise

[BEIJING] The leaders of Japan and South Korea will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, amid...

Dec 23, 2019 11:25 AM
Banking & Finance

US dollar supported after upbeat data, British pound steadies

[TOKYO] The US dollar held firm at start of holiday-thinned week on Monday after US data pointed to solid economic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly