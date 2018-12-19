You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mitsubishi exits Aussie thermal coal sector

Wed, Dec 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

JAPAN'S Mitsubishi Corp said on Tuesday it will sell its stakes in two Australian thermal coal mines for A$750 million (S$739 million), a move that means its exit from upstream thermal coal amid growing pressure from environmental activists.

The stake sales comes as a growing number of companies and pension funds across the globe are divesting assets or companies that generate revenues from fossil fuels, particularly coal.

Thermal coal, used to power turbines to produce electricity, has fallen out of favour with investors worried about pollution and greenhouse gases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mitsubishi will sell its 31.4 per cent stake in Clermont coal mine to a joint venture between Glencore and Sumitomo Corp, and its 10 per cent stake in Ulan coal mine to Glencore, it said in a statement.

The deals are aimed at optimising its asset portfolio, Mitsubishi said.

For Mitsubishi, which decided to sell its interest in two other thermal coal mines in Australia last year, the latest deals will mean an exit from thermal coal operations, although its coking coal operation will remain a key asset for the trading house.

The Clermont deal, expected to be completed in 2019, will bring the Glencore-Sumitomo joint venture's stake in the mine to nearly 81.5 per cent, Sumitomo said in a separate statement. "The acquisition will allow us to continue stable supply of high quality thermal coal to our existing customers, including Japanese utilities," a Sumitomo spokesman said.

Sumitomo's share of the Clermont purchase means it will pay about 23 billion yen (S$281 million) for a 15.7 per cent stake in the mine, he said.

Sumitomo has no plans to invest in any new development projects for thermal coal mines, given the serious concerns over climate change, the spokesman said. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil sinks to one-year low as equity slump adds to supply fears

Exxon becomes top Permian driller to combat falling output

Indians buying gold for as little as 1 rupee

Why new thinking is needed on climate change

Ramba Energy's chairman, 2 independent directors resign

Jawala says freeze on subsidiary's bank account with CIMB mostly lifted

Editor's Choice

BT_20181218_MAS_3646253.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds

BP_SGtrade_181218_2.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore November exports' slide sounds caution on trade

BP_SGprivate_181218_3.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Real Estate

Developers' November sales jump but challenges lie ahead

Most Read

1 Deloitte Singapore appoints new country managing partner
2 MAS to double individual limit on Singapore Savings Bonds, allow purchases via SRS funds
3 Social enterprise accused of failing to pay freelancers, others
4 Retirement options get boost from Singapore Savings Bonds
5 SGD bond market may see more retail, infrastructure deals in 2019

Must Read

BP_CBD_181218_16.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore business optimism wanes for Q1 2019

doc738va4tv2067js1bnkj_doc6vuai8p03js1cmdz2op8.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Dec 18, 2018
Government & Economy

PwC Singapore seeks more tax breaks in Budget 2019 to spur startup scene

banyantree.jpg
Dec 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree pushes into Greater China amid global expansion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening