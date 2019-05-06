You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mitsubishi plans 150b yen rescue for plant engineering firm Chiyoda: Nikkei

Mon, May 06, 2019 - 11:17 AM

AK_mit_0605.jpg
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and MUFG Bank plan to rescue plant engineering company Chiyoda with a 150 billion yen (S$1.85 billion) lifeline, betting on a turnaround fuelled by greater liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and MUFG Bank plan to rescue plant engineering company Chiyoda with a 150 billion yen (S$1.85 billion) lifeline, betting on a turnaround fuelled by greater liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Chiyoda, one of the world's leading builders of LNG plants, has struggled with losses after a hurricane hit its Cameron LNG project in the US state of Louisiana.

However, a global shift from coal is seen boosting the demand for natural gas, and Royal Dutch Shell has forecast the global LNG trade to rise 11 per cent to 354 million tonnes this year. Mitsubishi has said it expects such growth to also fuel a rise in LNG projects.

Mitsubishi, which has bailed out Chiyoda twice already and has a 33.4 per cent stake in the engineering company, will provide the bulk of the 150 billion yen  lifeline through a private placement of new preferred shares and loans, the report said, without citing sources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

MUFG Bank, a part of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, will provide additional financing, it said.

Chiyoda said it was in talks, but no decision had yet been made. It also said its full-year loss would likely be bigger than it previously forecast.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices tumble by more than 2% after Trump announces new tariffs on Chinese goods

China to close over 1,000 unsafe mining sites in 2019: state media

Top oil buyers rue global chaos bringing back seller's market

Gold declines on strong US$, robust stock markets

Oil advances as jobs growth adds strong demand to supply strains

Carbon tax best way to cut greenhouse gas emissions: IMF

Editor's Choice

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

BT_20190506_MRISETAN_3772952.jpg
May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Most Read

1 Jho Low's US$39m Los Angeles mansion to be put up for sale
2 Horse deaths are threatening the racing industry in the US. Is the sport obsolete?
3 Sorrell's S4 Capital sets up APAC HQ in Singapore
4 Hyflux says it could get S$400m from UAE utility group Utico
5 Cyber security eats into StarHub's profit

Must Read

BP_Grab_060519_1.jpg
May 6, 2019
Garage

Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users

May 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Best World, 800 Super, Cordlife, Synagie

BP_DBS_060519_40.jpg
May 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore may allow virtual banks after Hong Kong move, DBS says

BT_20190506_VISMEC_3772889.jpg
May 6, 2019
SME

Championing SME interests 'is about doing, not talking'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening