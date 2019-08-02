Money FM podcast: Jurong Port's next-generation multipurpose port

Prime Time: Jurong Port's next-generation multipurpose port

11:29 min

Synopsis: Jurong Port Pte Ltd and Oiltanking are officially launching a joint venture, Jurong Port Tank Terminals. Headquartered in Singapore, Jurong Port is a leading international multipurpose port operator handling general, bulk and containerised cargo. It began operations in 1965 as a general and bulk cargo port, serving the development needs of Singapore’s Jurong industrial estate. Today, its main gateway terminal in Singapore welcomes more than 15,000 vessels each year from both the region and internationally.

We speak to Mr Ooi Boon Hoe CEO of Jurong Port and Chairman of Jurong Port Tank Terminals Board to find out how this new venture plays a key part of Jurong Port’s strategic vision of being a world-class multipurpose port operator and how the development of the new liquid bulk terminal reinforces Singapore’s international maritime energy and chemicals hub status.

