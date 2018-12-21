Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: A review of the phased rollout of the Open Electricity Market

You are here

Fri, Dec 21, 2018

Mind Your Business: A review of the phased rollout of the Open Electricity Market

Synopsis: It’s been some time since the Singapore Open Electricity Market’s zonal roll out. How’s it going so far? How much have consumers benefited and are there too many retailers in the market now? We chat with Gaurav Modi, chief executive officer (SEA and HKG) at Capgemini and Andrew Koscharsky, general manager, wholesale and trading at iSwitch.

Produced by: Howie Lim of Midday Edition on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

