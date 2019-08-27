You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mooncakes, trade war boosting China's demand for palm oil

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 - 8:56 AM

nz_mooncake_270819.jpg
China's escalating trade war with the US as well as an upcoming mid-autumn festival are stoking the Asian country's appetite for a certain golden oil.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[KUALA LUMPUR] China's escalating trade war with the US as well as an upcoming mid-autumn festival are stoking the Asian country's appetite for a certain golden oil.

The world's top commodity importer almost tripled palm oil imports from Malaysia during the first 25 days of this month as deepening trade tensions with the US lower supplies of soybean oil, sending buyers hunting for an alternative. That's just as consumption increases ahead of the Mid-Autumn festival, celebrated on Sept 13 this year, where palm is a key ingredient in fried foods and seasonal treats such as mooncakes.

Palm oil shipments from Malaysia, the world's second-biggest producer, to China surged 177 per cent from a month earlier to 265,045 tons between Aug. 1-25, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services. China may import a record 6.7 million tons of the world's most-consumed cooking oil in the year from October, according to the China National Grain and Oils Information Center, as the trade war and the spread of African swine fever curtail supplies of soybeans, leading to lower output in soyoil.

"Soybean oil inventories have dropped in China so they must be having an edible oil shortage," said Sathia Varqa, owner of Palm Oil Analytics in Singapore."There's no where to turn except to the golden oil palm."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A jump in exports could further support benchmark palm oil prices in Malaysia, which climbed to a six-month high on Monday on expectations of a boost in demand. Still, Mr Varqa warns that a further price rally risks eroding China's appetite for the Malaysian product.

"Indonesia has a bigger market share and is cheaper, so it may still dominate China's demand," Mr Varqa said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises after Trump says China trade deal likely

Odebrecht proposes to creditors to swap debt for equity instruments: statement

Oil falls 1% as US-Iran optimism faces US-China trade deal hopes

Gold rallies towards US$1,600 as US-China trade war bites

Thailand aims to be S-E Asia's middleman in trading power

Rare earths miner Lynas looks to soothe tensions in Malaysia

Editor's Choice

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

nz_hph_270822.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Battered STI counters spur talk of shuffle in next index review

Must Read

nz_sghome_270821.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits' robust yields in low-rate environment keep investors hooked

nz_skyline_270850.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore faces rising tide of bad debt with record bonds maturing

nz_hyflux_270856.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico says has inked restructuring agreement with Hyflux

BT_20190827_AGWRAP27KTVA_3874157.jpg
Aug 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia stocks bleed as US, China drop the gloves

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly