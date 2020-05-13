You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

More than 280,000 tonnes of gasoline stored on Singapore, Malaysia waters

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 8:48 PM

doc7ak1p4zj7szfkiq4kdt_doc7a8nahwxbi818v0poh8v.jpg
At least three more ships loaded with gasoline are now anchored off Malaysia and Singapore, Asia's top oil trading centre, taking the total volume of petrol sitting in the region to more than 280,000 tonnes (2.4 million barrels)
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] At least three more ships loaded with gasoline are now anchored off Malaysia and Singapore, Asia's top oil trading centre, taking the total volume of petrol sitting in the region to more than 280,000 tonnes (2.4 million barrels), three trade sources said on Wednesday.

Oil demand across the world has slumped as governments restricted people movements to curb the spread of the coronavirus, prompting sellers and traders to store all types of excess oil onboard ships.

Swiss trading company Trafigura is storing the motor fuel onboard Panamax Georg Jacob and Energy Centurion while Norwegian refiner Equinor has gasoline onboard Aframax Sloane Square, the sources said.

Ship tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon showed the gasoline onboard Trafigura's ships came from India and South Korea, while Equinor is storing gasoline from its refinery in Norway.

These three ships can carry over 170,000 tonnes of gasoline, an amount that can fill some 92 Olympic-size pools.

SEE ALSO

South Korea has run out of commercial storage space for oil

Trafigura and Equinor declined to comment.

The two trading companies are the latest to store gasoline in the region after Asia's top gasoline importer Pertamina stocked up the fuel in April onboard three Panamaxes.

Although parts of the world are gradually easing restrictions on people movements, fuel supply continues to exceed demand which has far from recovered.

"Indonesia's doors are somewhat closed (to sellers). Myanmar is also overflowing with oil," said a source who tracks gasoline trades in the region.

According to data intelligence firm Kpler, the volume of clean petroleum products - gasoline, diesel and jet fuel - being stored at sea around Singapore is on the rise.

A total of 10.73 million barrels of these fuels were contained on floating storage vessels, an increase of 97 per cent from 5.44 million barrels on April 28, Kpler said in a May 8 report.

Kpler added that 2.55 million barrels of gasoline are now on the water, on top of nearly 1.96 million barrels of jet fuel, two types of oil products that are not traditionally stored on ships unlike diesel.

The use of tankers to store clean products had previously sent freight rates for such ships to all-time highs but the rates have started to ease.

"Floating storage for products might get more feasible now on Long Range 2 vessels," said a ship broker, adding that freight rates for LRs came off to 300 worldscale points this week from a high 500 points.

An LR2 tanker can carry around 80,000 tonnes of clean products. Worldscale is an industry tool used to calculate freight rates.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

First Abu Dhabi Bank has US$73.2m exposure to fallen agri-trader Phoenix

ABN Amro warns of ballooning provisions after US$1.2b Q1 hit

World's largest wealth fund blacklists four Canadian firms for emissions

S Korea's LG Chem sends delegation to India to probe deadly gas leak

Kuwait tells oil buyers to load less crude on ships in June: sources

Keppel: Court dismisses racketeering cause of action in EIG lawsuit

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 08:32 PM
Garage

Deliveroo to top up first 10,000 customer tips to support restaurants

TO SUPPORT restaurants during the Covid-19 period, food-delivery firm Deliveroo will top up the first 10,000 tips...

May 13, 2020 08:29 PM
Consumer

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus cure

[SYDNEY] A church in Australia has been fined for unlawfully advertising a purported "miracle" coronavirus cure that...

May 13, 2020 07:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Airline industry likely to remain highly competitive even after Covid-19: SIA

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has proclaimed the Covid-19 pandemic as the greatest challenge ever faced by the aviation...

May 13, 2020 07:01 PM
Government & Economy

Two new infections end Hong Kong's 24-day virus clean sheet

[HONG KONG] Two people in Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, ending a 24-day run...

May 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.