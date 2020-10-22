You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Nearly a third of Indonesia forest fires are in pulp, palm areas: Greenpeace

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 12:46 PM

af_indonesia-fire_221020.jpg
Forested areas greater than the size of the Netherlands have been burned in Indonesia in the past five years, with 30 per cent of the fires occurring on pulpwood and palm oil concessions, environmental group Greenpeace said on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Forested areas greater than the size of the Netherlands have been burned in Indonesia in the past five years, with 30 per cent of the fires occurring on pulpwood and palm oil concessions, environmental group Greenpeace said on Thursday.

Greenpeace said analysis of official data showed 4.4 million hectares (10.8 million acres) of land burned over 2015 to 2019, with 1.3 million hectares of that lying in the concession areas.

The group's report said eight of the 10 palm companies with the largest burned areas in their concessions for the five years have not been sanctioned.

Indonesia's new jobs creation law, which activists say favours businesses at the expense of the environment, is "rolling out a red carpet" for more deforestation, it also said.

"Year after year they (companies) have broken the law by allowing forests to go up in flames," said Kiki Taufik, head of the Greenpeace Southeast Asia forest campaign.

SEE ALSO

Pompeo to raise China concerns on Asia tour

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Indonesia's environment and forestry ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

In February, Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered government officials to find a permanent solution to prevent annual forest fires.

Indonesia has the biggest forests outside the Amazon and Congo and environmentalists say its remaining reserves may be exploited under the new labour law.

The government says the law aims to boost investment and competitiveness and create better quality jobs.

Among the changes in the new law that worry environmentalists is the removal of a minimum forest area.

Indonesian islands were mandated to have 30 per cent forest cover per island, a benchmark policymakers call arbitrary and want replaced with more relevant metrics.

Three of the five companies Greenpeace said had the largest burned areas in their concessions from 2015 to 2019 are suppliers to Indonesia's biggest conglomerate, Sinar Mas Group, and one of the country's largest pulp and paper companies, Asia Pulp & Paper (APP).

A spokesperson for APP, which is part of Sinar Mas Group, told Reuters that APP has spent US$150 million on a fire management system, and that it continues to help local communities transition away from slash-and-burn land clearing towards more sustainable methods.

A spokesperson for Golden Agri-Resources, the palm oil arm of Sinar Mas Group, could not immediately provide comment.

GAPKI, Indonesia's palm oil association, declined to comment and referred Reuters to the environment ministry.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold retreats as dollar gains, US stimulus hopes wane

Oil prices fall as inventory report reflects demand weakness

Oil prices slip as US inventory build-up stokes fears of supply glut

Gold gains on weaker dollar, hopes of US stimulus deal

As oil prices dive, Iraqi Kurds seek to diversify economy

Gold gains on US stimulus deal optimism, weaker dollar

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 22, 2020 12:50 PM
Companies & Markets

ISCA recommends practices for auditor independence in non-assurance services

THE Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (ISCA) on Thursday unveiled a series of recommendations in a bid to...

Oct 22, 2020 12:31 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold retreats as dollar gains, US stimulus hopes wane

[BENGALURU] Gold slipped on Thursday from a more than one-week high hit in the last session, as the US dollar...

Oct 22, 2020 12:27 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's Sept exports fall 3.86% y-o-y, smaller drop than forecast

[BANGKOK] Thailand's exports in September dropped by a smaller-than-expected 3.86 per cent from a year earlier, the...

Oct 22, 2020 12:24 PM
Government & Economy

Thai protest leader released after Wednesday arrest

[BANGKOK] One of Thailand's protest leaders, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakitvibulpon, was released on Thursday after...

Oct 22, 2020 12:17 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC's iconic Hong Kong lions make return in subdued city

[HONG KONG] Damaged and defaced during tumultuous protests at the start of this year, the two bronze lion statues...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: CDL, CapitaLand Mall Trust, KIT, Suntec Reit, KORE, Keppel

CDL director Kwek Leng Peck quits over differences with board

Online shopping looks hot - but 80% of e-tailers are in the red

Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

Singapore shares slip at Thursday's open after weak lead from US; STI down 0.4%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for