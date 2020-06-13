NEC's global battery firm cites Covid-19 for winding down

Get our introductory offer at only
[SAN FRANCISCO] Large-scale battery installer NEC Energy Solutions Inc is folding as fierce competition squeezes the industry and the coronavirus derailed efforts to find a buyer.
The Massachusetts-based company, which has long struggled to turn a profit, told customers it would begin an...
