You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

New chairman says working to prepare Saudi Aramco listing

Wed, Sep 04, 2019 - 11:55 PM

doc76ym68zu9o91lz2vsmqi_doc76xn0shoder1fs6ez6wu.jpg
Saudi Aramco's new chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Wednesday he would work with international parties and local ministries to prepare for a listing of the oil producing giant, state-run Saudi news agency SPA quoted him as saying.
AFP

[DUBAI] Saudi Aramco's new chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Wednesday he would work with international parties and local ministries to prepare for a listing of the oil producing giant, state-run Saudi news agency SPA quoted him as saying.

"I will work with my colleagues on Aramco's board to secure the highest standards of transparency and efficiency," Mr Rumayyan said.

Aramco, the world's biggest oil producing company, is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of up to a 5 per cent stake by 2020-2021.

Selling the stake has been a centrepiece of Vision 2030, a plan to diversify the Saudi economy away from oil championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Thailand seeks to become Southeast Asia energy trading hub

Gold seen cracking US$1,600 as Fed cuts rates 4 more times

Australia set to beat 2020 clean energy target

Russia open to private companies developing energy-rich Arctic shelf: minister

Oil sinks as manufacturing data feeds global economy worries

Saudis replace Aramco chair with wealth fund boss before IPO

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly