You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway eyes offshore wind to power Nyhamna gas processing plant

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 10:34 AM

[OSLO] Norwegian gas system operator Gassco and Canadian energy firm Enbridge are working on reviving a 350 megawatt (MW) offshore wind project to boost power supply security at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, they told Reuters.

The project, which would be the country's first offshore wind farm, is called Havsul 1 and was fully licensed by Norwegian energy regulators in 2009 before being abandoned in 2012 due to profitability concerns and insufficient subsidies.

Nyhamna is one of Norway's biggest gas processing plants, handling output from Shell's Ormen Lange field. Its capacity was raised to 84 million cubic metres (mcm) per day this year to accommodate gas from the Aasta Hansteen field.

However, the plant's power supply is fed by a single grid line, the fragility of which has caused outages in recent years, affecting exports to Britain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Gassco spokeswoman Lisbet Kallevik said the company was undertaking a technical study for Enbridge, evaluating the possibility of a tie-in of Havsul 1 to the Nyhamna plant. The study was expected to be completed by spring 2019.

"The windmill project will - if decided - secure power supply for the Nyhamna processing plant and the region for years to come," she said.

The additional capacity at Nyhamna means the need for a reliable power supply is increasing but longstanding discussions to upgrade the power line between Gassco and state grid Statnett have failed to produce results.

Havsul 1, with a capacity to produce about 1 Terawatt hour (TWh) of electricity annually, would not only benefit the gas plant, but also indirectly feed the local grid by reducing a portion of Nyhamna's demand, Enbridge told Reuters.

"Our intention is to enter into a commercial agreement with Nyhamna gas processing facility to supply a dedicated source of renewable electricity, also enhancing security of supply for the facility and local grid," spokeswoman Mandy Dinning said, adding the partners would only be able to reach a final investment decision after 2019.

The project also has political support from the region's municipalities, said Dag Olav Tennfjord, a local mayor.

Initially Havsul 1 was part of a larger plan to construct three offshore wind farms, with around 1,500 megawatts capacity, but Norway's regulator rejected the other farms.

The estimated cost for Havsul 1 was up to 7 billion crowns (S$1.12 billion) at the time of its 2009 licensing. Since then, the project's rights have changed ownership twice, with Enbridge securing its licenses earlier this year.

However, development costs for offshore wind have fallen since Havsul 1 was abandoned in 2012, while Norway said last year it would offer some concessions for such projects.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil breaks above US$60/bbl, but doubts about growth curb gains

A slippery trade: oil slump proves bears right

Oil gets caught in a perfect storm

Oil bulls flee as Riyadh shows no sign of slowing production

Saudi Arabia pumps record amount of oil as Trump piles on pressure

Goldman predicts commodities will soar in 2019

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
3 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
4 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
5 A whole new ball game for Neo Group

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Nov 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, Keppel-KBS US Reit, First Ship Lease Trust, Asian Pay Television Trust, Thai Bev

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening