You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway moves to sell some oil and gas shares from wealth fund

Sat, Mar 09, 2019 - 6:45 AM

[LONDON] The Norwegian government has recommended that the country's US$1 trillion wealth fund sell its holdings in a group of companies that focus on finding and producing oil and gas.

The decision, the result of a two-year review of the giant fund's investments in fossil fuels, is a compromise that stops short of divestment in major energy companies like Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell. But the fund's activities are closely watched, and the move seems likely to increase concern among investors about the risks of holding such stocks.

"It clearly will send a signal to the fund industry and the investment community," said Jan Erik Saugestad, chief executive of Storebrand Asset Management, a Norwegian financial services firm.

The Norwegian finance minister, Siv Jensen, said Friday that the government aimed to "reduce the vulnerability of our common wealth to a permanent oil price decline."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The stocks to be sold are from a group of 134 companies labeled exploration and production firms by the London-based index provider FTSE Russell, a list that includes US oil producer Occidental Petroleum and shale driller Pioneer Natural Resources. A fund spokeswoman pegged the value of those holdings at 66 billion kroner, about US$7.6 billion.

The fund, called the Government Pension Fund Global, was created with revenue from the country's oil and gas operations and is invested in securities and real estate outside of Norway with the intention of providing for an aging population and for when oil revenues begin to decline. The government also draws on the fund for current needs.

Its managers and other experts have argued that because Norway, a large oil and gas producer, already has large petroleum holdings, the fund should not invest in oil and gas stocks. The fund is managed by the Norwegian central bank.

The move, which will need ratification from Parliament, appears to mark at least a temporary end of a debate that began in late 2017 when the fund's manager, Yngve Slyngstad, recommended exiting oil stocks to hedge against "the vulnerability of government wealth to a permanent drop in oil and gas prices."

The companies the fund would divest would be phased out gradually, once the policy is approved, the government said.

Some analysts said the Norwegian government's move signaled fears about the future of the oil business, as concerns grow about the industry's role in climate change.

"Obviously, oil and gas will be around for some time, but being too dependent on oil and gas is risky, whether it be for a nation or an oil company," said Bard V. Solhjell, chief executive of the WWF-Norway, an environmental group.

While Norway has a strong environmental movement, its economy is heavily dependent on the oil and gas industry, which contributed about 21 per cent of government revenues last year.

Explaining why it was not excluding giant oil companies from the fund, the finance ministry said it anticipated that almost all the growth in renewable energy over the next decade would come from diversified companies that did not focus exclusively on renewables.

Analysts said the ministry was probably referring to oil giants like BP and Royal Dutch Shell, which are among the top 20 equity holdings of the fund. (At the end of last year, oil and gas stocks made up about 6 per cent of the fund's stock portfolio.) These companies are making investments in renewables that, while sizable, are modest compared with the amounts of cash they continue to pump into oil and gas.

"The reason they are keeping them is because they think they might increase their renewables, which are of course a direct competitor to oil and gas," said Andrew Grant, a senior analyst at Carbon Tracker, a research organisation that warns investors about potential climate risks.

Grant and others said the Norwegian government, perhaps as a political compromise, was dumping the oil companies in the fund that had the greatest perceived risk because they were focused on fossil fuels, while encouraging those that remained to invest more in renewables.

NYT

Energy & Commodities

Malaysia says EU palm oil curbs lack scientific proof, breach WTO rules

Gold breaches US$1,300/oz as weak US jobs data dents dollar

Oil drops 1% as economic outlook weakens, US supply surges

Oil prices take a hit on ECB's warning of continued weakness

Gold hangs tight as markets deliberate economic gloom

China buys Indian cotton as prices at home jump

Editor's Choice

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

Most Read

1 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
2 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
3 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
4 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
5 Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

Must Read

BT_20190309_FPGRAPHIC9_3719352.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Brunch

The capital conundrum

BP_Hyflux_090319_4.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery

BT_20190309_PGFORUM9BBYB_3719421.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Business leaders call for flexibility in foreign-worker quota

BP_CBDWomen_090319_5.jpg
Mar 9, 2019
ASEAN Business

Women's share among Singapore senior management hits new peak, but proportion in top job still dismal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening