Oil and gas sector to invest in technology for cost savings

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THERE is increasing recognition across the global oil and gas industry that cost-cutting is not the way to go. Rather, digital investment is the strategy to improve efficiency that in turn will lead to cost savings, a study found.
According to an EY report, 89 per cent of
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg