You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil at six-week high on Iran tensions and Gulf of Mexico storm

Fri, Jul 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

London

OIL prices hit a six-week high on Thursday as oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were evacuated ahead of a storm, while an incident with a British tanker in the Middle East highlighted tensions in the region.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents at US$67.41 a barrel by 0947 GMT. Earlier in the session they hit their highest since May 30 at US$67.65, after ending Wednesday up 4.4 per cent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 31 cents, at US$60.74 a barrel, having earlier touched their highest since May 23 at US$60.94. They gained 4.5 per cent in the previous session.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A day after Iran warned Britain would face "consequences" over the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker, three Iranian vessels tried to block the passage of a British ship run by BP through the Strait of Hormuz, the British government said. They withdrew after warnings from a British warship.

"What happened was partially expected. We pointed out last week that Iran was likely to do something of the sort," Petromatrix oil analyst Olivier Jakob said.

Oil prices were also supported by a fall in the dollar after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell bolstered expectations for US interest rate cuts.

"Powell cited trade uncertainties that surround economic growth as a potential reason to cut interest rates. No wonder stocks jumped and the dollar weakened providing extra boost for oil prices and easing fears of demand growth destruction," Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

A decline in US inventories also boosted oil prices. US crude stocks fell 9.5 million barrels in the week to July 5, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, more than the 3.1 million-barrel draw analysts had expected as refineries ramped up output.

US oil producers on Wednesday also cut nearly a third of their output in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of what could be one of the first major storms of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Fifteen production platforms and four rigs were evacuated in the north central Gulf of Mexico, according to a US regulator, as oil firms moved workers to safety ahead of a storm expected to become a hurricane by Friday. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Top Europe sugar refiner's Q1 net profit dives 73%

Gold hits one-week high as dollar dips after Powell's testimony

Opec sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus

Gold gets Fed boost after Powell flags rate cut amid global risk

Oil prices jump 4.5% on US crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm

Oil jumps on report of falling US stockpiles, Iran tension

Editor's Choice

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux 'progressing' towards Utico deal for S$400m lifeline

Most Read

1 Dyson owner forks out S$73.8m for Singapore's costliest penthouse
2 Temasek's one-year return tumbles amid softer regional markets
3 Bitmain crypto-billionaire unveils new Singapore-based startup as bitcoin rises
4 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BP_PRINT2_120719_2.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Stocks

SGX shifts voluntary delisting power balance to minorities

BP_PRINT1_120719_1.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Delistings and the 'independence' of IFAs

BT_20190712_SPMEDIA12_3833220.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Garage

Tickled Media raises up to US$30m in Series C funding; sets eyes on Africa expansion

BT_20190712_JKSIAS12_3833225.jpg
Jul 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS working closely with Sias to find it a viable funding model

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly