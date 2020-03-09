You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil down about 20% after Saudi price cuts

Mon, Mar 09, 2020 - 8:30 AM

AB_saudioil_090320.jpg
Oil plunged about 20 per cent on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by Opec and its allies to strike a deal to support energy markets.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Oil plunged about 20 per cent on Monday after top exporter Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by Opec and its allies to strike a deal to support energy markets.

The two main contracts were both down about 20 per cent in morning Asian trade, with West Texas Intermediate sliding to around US$32 a barrel and Brent crude to some US$36 a barrel.

Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had begun an all-out oil war after making the biggest cut in its oil prices in the last 20 years.

The Gulf powerhouse cut its price for April delivery by US$4-6 a barrel to Asia and US$7 to the United States, with Aramco selling its Arabian Light at an unprecedented US$10.25 a barrel less than Brent to Europe, Bloomberg said.

The Saudi cuts were in response to a failure by Opec and its allies to clinch a deal on production cuts.

SEE ALSO

Oil takes biggest daily dive in over a decade as Russia, OPEC split

The Opec+ meeting was expected to agree to deeper cuts of 1.5 million barrels per day to counter the effects of the novel coronavirus, but Moscow refused to tighten supply.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Global CO2 emissions from power sector fell 2% last year: study

Gold outshines all assets amid virus fears

Petrochemical sector faces drop in demand, rather than supply

Saudis plan big oil output hike, starting price war

Gulf shares in panic sell-off after Opec+ failure

Climate crisis on back-burner as concerns grow about outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 9, 2020 08:47 AM
Companies & Markets

Citi downgrades Singapore banks to 'sell'

CITI Research on Monday downgraded the Singapore banks to "sell", seeing further material downside on the trio's...

Mar 9, 2020 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

More pay cuts at SATS amid Covid-19; sees substantial impact to Q4, FY results

SATS on Monday announced a 15 per cent pay cut for its president and chief executive Alex Hungate amid a series of...

Mar 9, 2020 08:27 AM
Energy & Commodities

Global CO2 emissions from power sector fell 2% last year: study

[LONDON] Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the power sector fell by 2 per cent last year, the biggest fall...

Mar 9, 2020 08:24 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open down over 3% on virus fears, oil prices

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened down over three per cent on Monday on fears over the new coronavirus and a plunge in oil...

Mar 9, 2020 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Japan Q4 GDP revised down to 7.1% annualised contraction

[TOKYO] Japan's economy shrank an annualised 7.1 per cent in October-December, worse than the initial estimate of a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.