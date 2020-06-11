You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil down as rising US inventories reawaken supply anxiety

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

OIL prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in crude and fuel stockpiles in the United States revived fears about oversupply and falling fuel demand in the world's largest crude consumer amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures fell 67 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to US$40.51 a barrel by 0636 GMT after gaining nearly one per cent on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped 80 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to US$38.14 a barrel, having risen about 2 per cent in the previous session.

The oil benchmarks rose to their highest in three months on Monday but some analysts think the market has risen too far, too fast as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the world with new infections posting daily highs.

"With equity markets edging lower, and a vast amount of good news baked into oil prices at these levels, it was no surprise that the oil market's confidence wavered slightly," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda.

SEE ALSO

Natural gas heads for record drop in global demand

"That was not helped by a blowout rise in US API crude inventories to eight million barrels," he added.

US oil stocks climbed 8.4 million barrels in the week to June 5, API data showed, while a Reuters poll of analysts had indicated a draw of 1.7 million barrels. Distillate fuel stockpiles, including diesel fuel and heating oil, rose by 4.3 million barrels, outpacing expectations for a three-million barrel increase.

Official government figures on stockpiles from the Energy Information Administration were due later on Wednesday.

While layoffs fell in the US in April, hiring hit a record low indicating it will take many years for a recovery in the labour market in the world's biggest economy.

In Japan, the world's second-biggest economy, machinery orders slumped in April at the fastest pace in two years, according to data released on Wednesday. Still, the refinery run rate in the world's fourth-biggest importer of oil, rose off more than 10-year lows last week to 54.5 per cent, as economic activity picked up after the Japanese government lifted a state of emergency in late May.

Prices have been supported in recent weeks as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), Russia and other producers, a group known as Opec+, put in place record production cuts that they extended on Saturday.

But Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said they would not continue further voluntary reductions of 1.18 million barrels per day. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Natural gas heads for record drop in global demand

Britain goes record two months without coal power

Goldman traders gain US$1b in commodities revenue after oil slump

Natural gas heads for record drop in global demand

Chinese firms may halt use of tankers that have transported Venezuelan oil: sources

Oil rises as production curbs offset renewed demand fear

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 12:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

[NEW YORK] The developer of a 43-story luxury condo building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood sued Malaysia's...

Jun 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Garage

Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

[AMSTERDAM] European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy...

Jun 11, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

[LAUSANNE] Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has...

Jun 11, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.