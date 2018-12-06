You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges lower ahead of Opec meeting

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 6:25 AM

BP_oil_061218_16.jpg
Oil prices dipped on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the world's biggest exporters, who will discuss cutting output to help shore up prices and curb excess supply.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices dipped on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the world's biggest exporters, who will discuss cutting output to help shore up prices and curb excess supply.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers will meet in Vienna this week to discuss a potential cut in production.

A monitoring committee of Opec and its allies, including Russia, agreed on the need to cut oil output in 2019, two sources familiar with the discussions said, adding that volumes and the baseline for cuts were being debated.

Brent crude futures fell 52 cents to settle at US$61.56 a barrel after earlier reaching a session high of US$63.29 a barrel and a low of US$60.80.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 36 cents to settle at US$52.89 a barrel. The contract traded between US$54.44 a barrel and US$52.16 a barrel during the session.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters he had a "good" meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Khalid al-Falih, on Wednesday and they planned more talks.

"All of us, including Russia, agreed there is a need for a reduction," Oman's Oil Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Rumhy told reporters after a ministerial committee that groups Saudi Arabia, Russia and several other producers met on Wednesday.

Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil is ready to cut oil production if Opec and other leading producers agree to do so, though it would be technically difficult in winter, RIA news agency quoted the company's head Vagit Alekperov as saying.

Opec wants to avert a buildup in global oil inventories like the one that sent prices from late 2014 into a prolonged slump that brought Brent to below US$30 a barrel at the start of 2016.

US President Donald Trump pressured Opec not to reduce output.

"Hopefully Opec will be keeping oil flows as is, not restricted. The World does not want to see, or need, higher oil prices!" Mr Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

"None of today's comments should have come as a surprise since the key unknown remains the size of any such reduction and how the cuts are distributed," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

"The Trump administration appears to be maintaining pressure on the Saudis to limit any production cuts in precluding significant price advances from current levels. And the fact that Russia still appears somewhat non-committal would appear to tilt odds in favor of about a 1.0-1.1 million barrels per day reduction."

Saudi Arabian crude supply in November rose to 11.3 million barrels per day, a source familiar with the matter said. That marks a rise from October's 10.65 million bpd.

US crude inventories rose by 5.4 million barrels in the week to Nov. 30 to 448 million, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday.

Official US government inventory data is due on Thursday, delayed by one day. A Reuters survey forecast a decline of 900,000 barrels.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall on swelling glut, economic growth concerns

Denmark, UK, Canada top global league for climate measures

S Korean company plans to build LNG import terminal in Australia

Glencore's Singapore head of oil takes over as LNG boss

More needed to scale up sustainability in businesses

Oil rises before Opec meeting, gains capped by oversupply concerns

Editor's Choice

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BT_20181206_UWDTF6_3636274.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

BreadTalk enters Europe with Din Tai Fung's London flagship

Most Read

1 Your name on a Coke bottle spells money for Big Data
2 SembMarine may turn in operating profits in 2019 as work ramps up
3 Singapore shares end lower on Wednesday
4 Former Queenstown Cinema site up for sale by tender; expects to fetch above S$200m
5 KKR pays up to S$500m for 'significant stake' in OSIM owner V3

Must Read

BT_20181206_ABINNO_3636178.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore sprouts innovation centres

BP_SME_061218_2.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
SME

SMEs expect lower turnover in 2018; sentiment weighed down by trade war: survey

BP_Francis Koh_061218_3.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Real Estate

Builders venture abroad for new income streams, to diversify

BP_cyber_061218_6.jpg
Dec 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cybersecurity industry sees large salary increases amid talent crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening