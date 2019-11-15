You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges lower on US crude stockpiles, record production

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 6:45 AM

nz_oiljack_151119.jpg
Oil prices eased on Thursday as US crude futures were pressured by a build in domestic inventories and record production, but losses were limited by forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for a lower-than-expected oil surplus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices eased on Thursday as US crude futures were pressured by a build in domestic inventories and record production, but losses were limited by forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries for a lower-than-expected oil surplus.

Brent crude futures settled at US$62.28 a barrel, down 9 cents, while West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$56.77 a barrel, down 35 cents.

US crude stockpiles grew last week by 2.2 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, exceeding the 1.649 million-barrel rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. Production hit a record high.

"It's really about the inventory report today," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "The build in crude oil supply was a bit of a disappointment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude production rose by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a weekly record of 12.8 million bpd, the EIA said in its weekly report delayed a day by Monday's US Veterans Day holiday.

SEE ALSO

Oil edges up ahead of US storage data as Opec, Federal Reserve see robust economy

"While this increased production could translate to a slightly larger crude surplus than would otherwise be the case in the coming weeks, it is not a game changer and price impact could easily be dampened if oil drilling rig counts continue to trend lower," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

The US rig count has fallen for the past three consecutive weeks. The latest figures will be released on Friday at 1pm EST.

Earlier, the market rose about 1 per cent after Opec pointed to a smaller global crude surplus next year although it still expects its demand to drop as rivals pump more.

Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo also said on Wednesday that there would likely be downward revisions of supply going into 2020, especially from US shale.

Mr Barkindo said it was too early to say whether further output cuts would be needed.

Falling demand could encourage the exporter group and partners like Russia to maintain supply curbs at a meeting on Dec 5-6.

"The countdown to the meeting of the Opec countries has started, and the question of whether the group and its allies will further cut supplies is top of mind," said Norbert Rucker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"Current market conditions are testing the petro-nations' patience and cohesion ... Any major change in policy would come as a surprise."

Prices were also capped by mixed signs for oil demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Industrial output rose more slowly than expected in October, but oil refinery throughput hit the second-highest level on record.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Iran starts petrol rationing, hikes prices: state television

China-backed group wins US$14b Guinea iron ore deal

BHP's new CEO has lessons from Japan to beat China slowdown

Saudi Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO

Asian-backed consortium wins massive iron ore deal in Guinea

Australian mining giant BHP appoints new CEO

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 06:52 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi says Trump sought to 'bribe' Ukraine

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump bribed Ukraine by withholding aid until Kiev committed to investigating his...

Nov 15, 2019 06:50 AM
Life & Culture

Hong Kong fans jeer China anthem at World Cup qualifier

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong football fans drowned out the Chinese national anthem with jeers on Thursday at a World Cup...

Nov 15, 2019 06:48 AM
Transport

South African Airways cancels all flights after strike call

[JOHANNESBURG] South African Airways (SAA) said it was cancelling 200-odd flights on Friday and Saturday following a...

Nov 15, 2019 06:47 AM
Energy & Commodities

Iran starts petrol rationing, hikes prices: state television

[DUBAI] Iran introduced petrol rationing and price hikes on Friday with an official saying that the revenue would be...

Nov 15, 2019 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Powell said no 'warning signs' in US economy

[WASHINGTON] The US economy is a global standout at the moment, showing none of the signs of trouble that have...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly