You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 6:44 AM

SL_OPEC_220119_25.jpg
Oil prices edged up on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors shrugged off data that confirmed China's economic growth is cooling and instead latched on to positive supply-side drivers for the market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Oil prices edged up on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors shrugged off data that confirmed China's economic growth is cooling and instead latched on to positive supply-side drivers for the market.

Brent crude oil futures were up 12 cents at US$62.83 a barrel by 3.23 pm EST (1727 GMT) versus Friday's settlement price, while US crude futures were up 19 cents to US$53.99 a barrel.

The US financial markets are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday.

Global equities fell after data pointed to a slowdown in Chinese economic growth in 2018 to a 28-year low. The numbers fed concern that the outlook for global growth may be darkening, particularly given US-China trade tensions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It remains quite likely that the trade spat with the US has played a part in this latest slowdown," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. "But investors should also factor in that it simply isn't possible for the Chinese economy to grow at the pace that it has over the last 10 years, in the next 10 years."

Stock markets are still up so far this month, which has given oil investors more confidence to bet aggressively on a rise in crude prices.

Analysts said a more robust backdrop for financial markets and the prospect of slower crude production growth were the major drivers behind the rally in oil.

"The stock market performance is one of the reasons why oil keeps marching higher. There also seems to be a general belief that the agreed cut in OPEC+ production will be sufficient to balance the market," PVM Oil Associates said in a note.

While there is concern that a slowing global economy could impact oil demand, production cuts implemented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are likely to support crude oil prices, analysts said.

"You can't justify oil prices at these levels. We're looking basically at an average of almost US$70 a barrel for Brent in 2019," ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson said. "I am getting increasingly concerned about how tight the market will be going into 2020."

A separate report from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed crude oil refinery throughput in 2018 climbed to a record 12.1 million barrels per day, up 6.8 per cent from the previous year.

In the United States, energy companies cut the number of rigs drilling for oil by 21 last week, the biggest decline in three years, taking the count down to 852, the lowest since May 2018, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Barrick explores options for Zambian copper mine under pressure from taxes

Gold steady as rising risk appetite offsets dovish Fed position

Oil hits 2019 high on China crude use, but slowdown looms

There's loads of sustainable palm oil - but no one wants it

China 2018 pork output surprises to downside, falls 0.9 per cent

Western Australia claims BHP owes up to US$215m in underpaid iron ore royalties

Editor's Choice

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 The man who sold Thai Express returns
3 Budget 2019 could be generous - election or not: analysts
4 Singapore Airlines' digitalisation plans make room for the little things
5 2019's first home launches sell over 30% of units

Must Read

SL_banks_220119_2.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Jan 22, 2019
ASEAN Business

Asean CEOs' business outlook dimmer than global peers'

SL_PK_220119_3.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

About 70 Pines club members to sue Exklusiv Resorts

BT_20190122_PBUDGETSMES22_3674655.jpg
Jan 22, 2019
Government & Economy

SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening