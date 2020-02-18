You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up as output cut hopes offset coronavirus concern

Tue, Feb 18, 2020 - 6:32 AM

nz_oilrefinery_180230.jpg
Oil prices inched up on Monday as concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China were offset by expectations that potential production cuts from major producers could tighten global crude supply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices inched up on Monday as concerns over the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak in China were offset by expectations that potential production cuts from major producers could tighten global crude supply.

Brent crude was at US$57.59 a barrel, up 27 cents, by 12.55pm EST (17.55 GMT) after rising 5.2 per cent last week, its biggest weekly gain since September 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 23 cents to US$52.28 a barrel, after a 3.4 per cent gain last week.

Trading volumes were thin due to the US Presidents Day holiday.

"Nothing goes down forever, as they say, and oil appears to have finally shaken off its bearish malaise," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

"Virus anxieties were put on the back burner. Investors cheered a salvo of stimulus measures from China's central bank ... sentiment was given a supportive jolt by expectations of a supply response from the Opec+ producer alliance."

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week the virus was set to cause oil demand to fall by 435,000 barrels per day (bpd) year-on-year in the first quarter, in what would be the first quarterly drop since the financial crisis in 2009.

Oil rose last week for the first time since early January on optimism that Chinese economic stimulus measures could lead to a recovery in oil demand in the world's largest importing country.

There are some indications of prompt demand for oil as the front-month Brent futures market has shifted to a backwardation, when near-term prices are higher than later-dated prices, from a contango.

Investors are also anticipating that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, including Russia, will approve a proposal to deepen production cuts to tighten global supplies and support prices.

The group, known as Opec+, has an agreement to cut oil output by 1.7 million bpd until the end of March.

A technical committee earlier this month recommended the group reduce production by another 600,000 bpd because of the impact of the coronavirus, though oil prices' first weekly gain since early January on Friday may give the producers pause.

"The more recent strength that we have seen in the market may also make Opec+ complacent when it comes to taking action," ING said in a note.

"Already the group has failed to bring forward the meeting that was originally scheduled for early March. And if the market consolidates around current levels, Opec+ may see little need to rush a decision." 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Extreme weather to overload urban power grids, study shows

Miners welcome South Africa's plans to open up power generation

Major Thai coffee brand vows to repay 200 debt-ridden farmers

Oil prices slip ahead of data pointers on impact of coronavirus on demand

Singapore lowers export forecast for 2020 on Covid-19, oil price fears

EU launches anti-dumping investigation on China aluminium products

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 18, 2020 06:47 AM
Technology

Apple says will not meet revenue forecasts due to virus

[SAN FRANCISCO] US tech giant Apple said on Monday that disruption due to the novel coronavirus had hit both...

Feb 18, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Brexit negotiator says Britain will make own rules

[BRUSSELS] Britain will not accept supervision from the European Union as part of a free trade deal after Brexit,...

Feb 18, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

Amazon boss Bezos launches US$10b fund to combat climate change

[WASHINGTON] Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said on Monday he was committing US$...

Feb 18, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

Cruise passengers scatter, take Cambodia bus tours despite virus fears

[PHNOM PENH] A scramble intensified on Monday to trace passengers from a US cruise liner allowed to disembark in...

Feb 18, 2020 06:38 AM
Government & Economy

China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus treatment

[BEIJING] Chinese health officials on Monday urged patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate blood...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly