You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up on prospect of US interest rate cut

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 6:41 AM

nz_oiljack_300732.jpg
Oil prices rose on Monday as the prospect of an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve overshadowed pessimism over US-China trade talks and worries about slower global economic growth.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Monday as the prospect of an expected interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve overshadowed pessimism over US-China trade talks and worries about slower global economic growth.

Brent crude gained 25 cents to settle at US$63.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 67 cents to settle at US$56.87 a barrel.

"Prices appear to be treading water ahead of this week's events," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management.

Traders and investors are watching the Fed this week, with US central bankers expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US President Donald Trump said a small Fed rate cut "is not enough."

Economic growth in the United States slowed less than expected in the second quarter, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption. Elsewhere, disappointing economic data has increased concerns about slower growth.

US and Chinese negotiators meet this week for their first in-person talks since a G-20 truce last month, but expectations are low after Trump said China might not want to sign a trade deal until after the 2020 US election.

"Today's kickoff to some renewed trade negotiations between U.S. and China will likely inspire some modest price support," Jim Ritterbusch of Ritterbusch and Associates said in a note. "However, the mid-week Fed decision and associated commentary could prove to be this week's larger driver of oil pricing."

Crude prices were also supported by supply risk as tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and the West after Iranian commandos seized a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf this month in apparent retaliation for the capture of an Iranian tanker by British forces near Gibraltar.

Britain told Iran that if it wants to "come out of the dark" it must follow international rules and release the British-flagged tanker.

Following the end of a waiver on US sanctions at the start of May, China's crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60 per cent in June from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore well-positioned to build a sustainable, smart-energy future

More meat-loving indians mean chicken-feed imports are surging

The elite club that rules the diamond world is starting to crack

Gold rises as markets brace for Fed meeting

Jurong Port Tank Terminal secures PetroChina as anchor tenant

Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_VIDBS30ITCB_3848705.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS confident in fending off digital challengers

Must Read

BT_20190730_SPCEO30_3848516.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Garage

Paring down debt pile top of mind for honestbee's new CEO

BT_20190730_KRVICTORIA30TUR_3848812.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Real Estate

Is this the house that Jack Ma is building in Singapore?

BT_20190730_JACHAN302G67_3848613.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore must 'step up' to global rivalry for talent: Chan Chun Sing

nz_ding liguo_300730.jpg
Jul 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Regulator raps Delong chairman, advisers over buyout debacle

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly