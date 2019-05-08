You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil ends at lowest in a month on trade concerns, high US crude supplies

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 6:14 AM

lwx_oil_090519_4.jpg
Oil prices closed at their lowest in over a month on Tuesday as renewed doubts over a US-China trade deal stoked concerns over global growth and on expectations that US crude stockpiles could hit fresh 19-month highs.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices closed at their lowest in over a month on Tuesday as renewed doubts over a US-China trade deal stoked concerns over global growth and on expectations that US crude stockpiles could hit fresh 19-month highs.

Brent futures fell US$1.36, or 1.9 per cent, to settle at US$69.88 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate slipped 85 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to end at US$61.40.

Those were the lowest settles for Brent since April 4 and WTI since March 29.

"WTI has been beaten down during the past couple of weeks by some unexpectedly large crude supply increases," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Chicago, said in a report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US crude stocks have climbed to their highest since September 2017 and were forecast to have added another 1.2 million barrels last week, according to analysts in a Reuters poll.

The poll was conducted ahead of weekly reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, at 4.30pm EDT (2030 GMT) and from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), at 10.30am EDT on Wednesday.

US crude production, meanwhile, is expected to rise to an all-time high of 12.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 from a record 11.0 bpd in 2018, according to the EIA's Short-Term Energy Outlook.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would raise tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10-25 per cent by Friday. The comments dragged on both Asian and US stock markets.

"Selloff in the broad market has trickled down to the oil markets today, indicating that investors believe the odds of a trade deal being reached by Friday are diminishing," said Rob Thummel, portfolio manager at energy investment manager Tortoise in Leawood, Kansas.

On the supply side, oil markets remain tense with the United States tightening sanctions on Iranian oil exports and plans to bulk up its forces in the world's top oil-exporting region.

US officials announced on Sunday that the movement of an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force towards the Middle East was meant to counter "credible threats," but Tehran dismissed the move as "psychological warfare."

US sanctions have already halved Iranian crude exports over the past year to less than 1 million barrels per day (bpd), with shipments to customers expected to drop to as low as 500,000 bpd in May as sanctions tighten.

US Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that Saudi Arabia was increasing its oil production to meet needs arising from sanctions on Iran.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it expected Saudi Arabia "to bring back oil production slowly as Iranian barrels exit the market", adding that it expects Brent to have a floor at US$70 a barrel in current market conditions.

Some analysts, however, predicted production curbs agreed by the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers such as Russia would continue to boost prices.

"The recent Brent pullback has taken prices too low in the face of tight fundamentals and growing supply risks, just as refiners come back from extended spring turnarounds," Goldman Sachs said. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Siemens to spin off oil and gas unit

Fluid factors fiddle with upbeat outlook on oil, gold prices

Keppel O&M to make a splash in the North Sea

China plans overhaul of state agriculture giants

Saudi Aramco set to sell extra oil to hungry Asian buyers

Iron ore miners fuel gains in Australian shares

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening