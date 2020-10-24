You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls about 2% on Libyan output, Covid-19 demand concerns

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 - 6:12 AM

nz_oilrefinery_241032.jpg
Oil fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday, finishing lower for the week, in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil fell nearly 2 per cent on Friday, finishing lower for the week, in anticipation of a surge in Libyan crude supply and demand concerns caused by surging coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe.

Crude prices sank after Libya's National Oil Corp (NOC) said it lifted force majeure on exports from key ports and output would reach one million barrels per day (bpd) in four weeks.

"As soon as that came out, the market cratered," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

US crude settled at US$39.85 a barrel, falling 79 cents or 1.9 per cent. Brent crude settled at US$41.77 a barrel, losing 69 cents or 1.6 per cent. For the week, US crude futures lost 2.5 per cent and Brent futures shed 2.7 per cent.

Italy and several US states reported record daily increases in infections, while France extended curfews for about two-thirds of its population as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic sweeps across Europe.

SEE ALSO

Natural gas giant EQT to pursue takeover of rival CNX Resources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"What's holding us back is the uncertainty about demand - when we're going to get a vaccine, when things are going to get back to normal, concerns about more shutdowns," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Moscow did not rule out extending Opec+ oil output cuts, but that assurance did not offset the expectations for rising Libyan output and demand worries, analysts said.

"They need to say, 'We are not going to bring back those two million barrels,'" Mr Yawger said.

Opec+, which includes Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, is due to increase production by two million bpd in January 2021.

US energy companies added five oil rigs to raise the total rig count to 287 in the week to Oct 23, the highest since May, energy services firm Baker Hughes said. The rig count is an indicator of future supply.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold prices drift with no US stimulus agreement

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

Indonesia president orders ministers to target lower exports of raw coal

Australia's biggest mining royalty firm Deterra debuts with A$2.57b market value

Gold up on stimulus optimism; strong USD caps gains

Natural gas giant EQT to pursue takeover of rival CNX Resources

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 24, 2020 06:05 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks rebound with banks in the lead

[BENGALURU] European stocks rose on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays and a surge in Airbus...

Oct 24, 2020 05:59 AM
Stocks

US: S&P, Nasdaq close higher as stimulus talks in spotlight

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed modestly higher on Friday in choppy trading, with investors keeping a...

Oct 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert...

Oct 23, 2020 11:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for...

Oct 23, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

[WASHINGTON] US business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but the pace of new business growth and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for