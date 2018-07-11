You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls after US softens stance on Iranian sanction waivers

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 9:48 AM

2018-06-20T232240Z_587562267_RC18B60358C0_RTRMADP_3_USA-SHALE-PERMIAN.JPG
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping by more than US$1, after the United States said it would consider requests for waivers from sanctions due to snap back into place on Iranian crude exports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Wednesday, with Brent dropping by more than US$1, after the United States said it would consider requests for waivers from sanctions due to snap back into place on Iranian crude exports.

Brent crude futures were down US$1.10, or 1.4 per cent, at US$77.76 a barrel by 0112 GMT. US crude was down 68 US cents, or 0.9 per cent, at US$73.43.

Both contracts had posted gains earlier in the previous session after industry data showed inventories fell more than expected last week in the United States.

Washington will consider requests from some countries to be exempted from sanctions it will put into effect in November to prevent Iran from exporting oil, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There will be a handful of countries that come to the United States and ask for relief from that. We'll consider it," Mr Pompeo said, according to the text of an interview in Abu Dhabi with Sky News Arabia released by the US State Department. He did not identify any countries.

Washington had earlier told countries they must halt all imports of Iranian oil from Nov 4 or face US financial measures, with no exemptions.

The US pulled out of a multinational deal in May to lift sanctions against Iran in return for curbs to its nuclear programme.

Later on Tuesday, after arriving in Brussels for a NATO summit, Pompeo stressed the need to keep up pressure on Iran in coordination with allies. He also planned to reassure allies about alternative oil supplies.

Efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers have led to a tighter oil market after a persistent glut.

With the impending sanctions on Opec member Iran and supply disruptions from Canada to Libya, prices have risen and sparked fears of shortages, amid rising demand.

US crude inventories fell last week by 6.8 million barrels, according to data from industry group, the American Petroleum Institute.

That decline was larger than expected, causing crude futures to gain in post-settlement trading.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast that crude stocks fell on average by 4.5 million barrels, ahead of government data at 10.30am EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil strike in Norway shuts Shell field as escalation looms

China's June producer inflation hits 6-month high

Natural gas drillers are fighting for their lives

Curb new nuclear plants and back renewables, urge UK govt advisers

China's appetite for soybeans could be its soft underbelly in trade war

Hundreds of Norway oil workers go on strike, Shell shuts Knarr field

Editor's Choice

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

Jul 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Exit offer: when fair is foul and foul is fair

Most Read

1 Singapore banks to gain from property cooling measures: Moody's
2 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
3 Chilling effect on property market as cooling measures hit developers, buyers
4 StanChart Singapore names Patrick Lee as its new CEO
5 Lim Kit Siang asks if ex-Malaysian PM Najib allowed Jho Low to 'hide in plain sight' in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz-temasek-110720.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek may slow investments as near-term risks emerge

nz-chan-100718.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Inflation data for different Singapore demographic groups could be in the works

2014-07-08T081013Z_827056232_GM1EA7818U601_RTRMADP_3_TEMASEK-HOLDINGS-REVIEW.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek pumps more into early-stage firms in agribusiness, healthcare and digital media

BT_20180711_RAJAH_3496856.jpg
Jul 11, 2018
Government & Economy

GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening