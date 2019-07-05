You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as smaller US stockpile drop adds to economic woes

Sluggish economic indicators from the US, China and Europe cause concern even as Opec extends output cuts
Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190705_UVOIL5_3826475.jpg
Seasonal factors are pushing American stockpiles down, with crude and gasoline stockpiles both falling for a third week.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Seoul

OIL declined as a smaller-than-expected draw in US crude and gasoline inventories added bearish sentiment to a market already reeling from a gloomy economic outlook.

Futures fell as much as 1.2 per cent in New York after gaining 1.9 per cent on Wednesday. While American crude and gasoline stockpiles both fell for a third week, they dropped less than forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Anxieties over demand resurfaced earlier this week after a slew of sluggish economic indicators from the US, China and Europe, even as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to extend output cuts into 2020.

Oil is still down for the week after plunging 4.8 per cent on Tuesday, its worst reaction to an Opec meeting in more than four years. While the group's Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo described the drop as an "anomaly", Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned of dangers from rising protectionism around the world and said there could be a "widespread slowdown'' that may require a major policy response.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Seasonal factors are pushing American stockpiles down, so we have to wait and see if the declines are really driven by strong demand," said Sungchil Will Yun, a commodities analyst at HI Investment & Futures Corp. in Seoul.

"While crude has slumped on weak economic data, a further decline in prices will be limited as we're likely to see countries putting effort to revive economies and as Opec is set to keep its supplies under control."

West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery lost 59 cents, or 1 per cent, to US$56.75 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 7.13 a.m. in London. The contract gained US$1.09 on Wednesday, recovering some ground after slumping the most since May 31 in the previous session.

Brent for September settlement declined 68 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to US$63.14 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange. Prices increased 2.3 per cent on Wednesday. The benchmark global crude traded at a premium of US$6.31 to WTI for the same month.

US crude inventories dropped by 1.09 million barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. The Bloomberg survey had predicted a loss of 3 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles fell by 1.58 million barrels, compared with a forecast for a 2.4 million barrel loss.

Oil production also remains near a record high. US domestic output increased to 12.2 million barrels a day last week, resuming gains after dropping since the start of June, the EIA said. Crude exports from the country fell back to below 3 million barrels a day. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Iron ore 'disconnected from fundamentals' after huge rally: analysts

Asia refiners feel pinch from higher oil shipping costs

Three gorges eyes bid for US$1b Chile renewable firm

As Malaysia bans sand exports, Singapore says it's using less

China says African swine fever outbreaks slowing

China raises security warning on ships plying Malacca Strait

Editor's Choice

Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Must Read

Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

BT_20190705_ANGWHYSG5JTG7_3826972.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's strong corp governance and tax support big draws for foreign Reits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening