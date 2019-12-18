You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as US inventories rise but demand hopes stem bigger drop

Wed, Dec 18, 2019 - 8:09 PM

file6ud6x6tn3rdrwzu5c67.jpg
Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US industry data showed a surprise build up in crude inventories but losses were kept in check by expectations for an uptick in demand next year on the back of progress in resolving the US-China trade row.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Oil prices fell on Wednesday after US industry data showed a surprise build up in crude inventories but losses were kept in check by expectations for an uptick in demand next year on the back of progress in resolving the US-China trade row.

Brent crude futures dropped 41 US cents, or 0.6 per cent, to US$65.69 a barrel by 0940 GMT on Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 52 US cents, or 0.9 per cent, to US$60.42 per barrel.

Prices had risen more than 1 per cent in the previous session after the announcement last week of the so-called Phase One of a US-China trade deal, which lifted global economic prospects and improved the outlook for energy demand.

"The sizzling oil market rally came to a grinding halt after an unexpected climb in the weekly US crude inventory report," said Stephen Innes, market strategist at AxiTrader, although he said figures for stocks were "unlikely to be a game-changer."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Investors have transcended the trade deal-inspired relief rally euphoria, and are now banking on a fundamental demand-driven shift that could quicken the pace of the oil market rebalancing in the first quarter of 2020," he said.

SEE ALSO

Oil rises further above US$65 on trade hopes, supply cuts

US. crude inventories climbed 4.7 million barrels in the week to Dec 13 to 452 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

"As much as the API has taken the wind out of bulls' sails, the lull in upside is expected to be short-lived. After all, recent positive developments have given oil fundamentals for next year a supportive shot in the arm," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Deeper production cuts coming from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, such as Russia, which make up a group known as OPEC+, also continued to offer some support and prevented a further slide in prices.

OPEC+, which has cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan 1 this year, will make a further output cut of 500,000 bpd from Jan 1, 2020, to support the market.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

StanChart exits 3 South-east Asia coal plants worth estimated US$7b

BHP plans 'baby steps' return to commodities trading to cut transaction risk: sources

US firm backed by GIC-affliate raises US$345m for Permian expansion

Oil rises further above US$65 on trade hopes, supply cuts

Japan industry ministry gets 45.9b yen extra budget to strengthen resource policy

China's oil imports are most world's ever seen and still growing

BREAKING

Dec 18, 2019 08:16 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB to buy more shares in troubled Chinese lender Hengfeng Bank

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) announced on Wednesday that it is buying more shares in troubled Chinese mid-sized lender...

Dec 18, 2019 08:06 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong sees another wild IPO swing from 84% gain to a loss

[HONG KONG] A Chinese pipe maker endured a rollercoaster debut, finishing the day at a loss after almost doubling...

Dec 18, 2019 07:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Tee International wins new engineering, construction contracts

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International has won new contracts for engineering and construction works worth approximately...

Dec 18, 2019 07:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Another Hoe Leong subsidiary served with writ of summons

POLARIS Ship Management, a subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Hoe Leong Corp, was served with a writ of summons by the...

Dec 18, 2019 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Koufu expands in Indonesia with Super Tea joint venture

KOUFU subsidiary Super Tea has entered into a joint venture to develop, manage and operate food and beverage outlets...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly