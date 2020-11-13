You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls on coronavirus surge, unexpected US crude stockpile rise

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 6:08 AM

nz_oilrefinery_131136.jpg
Oil prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by the surge in coronavirus cases that is hampering the global economy, along with an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Thursday, weighed down by the surge in coronavirus cases that is hampering the global economy, along with an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles.

Oil futures tracked with US equities, which also fell on pandemic concerns. Europe is grappling with a sharp increase in infections and new social restrictions.

In the United States, new cases have surpassed 100,000 per day for several days, and more than a dozen states have doubled their caseloads in the last two weeks.

Brent crude fell 27 cents to settle at US$43.53 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents to settle at US$41.12 a barrel.

"When stocks gave up gains, oil followed," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "It's a very nervous market."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

US government data added to the bearishness, as crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels last week, compared with an expected fall of 913,000 barrels.

Both contracts rallied this week after data showed an experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech was 90% effective, raising hopes that the pandemic will be brought under control.

Even with that development, though, oil demand remains shaky. The International Energy Agency (IEA) said global oil demand was unlikely to rise significantly until well into 2021, if the vaccine is successful.

"While the vaccine remains the best news received since the virus spread, life won't return to normal in a matter of days or weeks," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Similarly, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) lowered its forecast for demand on Wednesday, saying consumption will rebound more slowly in 2021 than previously thought because of the virus.

Algeria's energy minister said Opec+ - grouping Opec and allies including Russia - could extend production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd) into 2021, or deepen them further if needed.

Opec+ is expected to hold off on a scheduled increase in supply in January due to the weakening outlook. It was considering a reduction in its supply cuts to 5.7 million bpd.

"We feel Opec has no choice but to delay output increases; most likely by three months," analysts at ANZ Research wrote.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Double, double oil and trouble as layoff axe falls on Jurong Island

Gold market authority threatens to blacklist UAE and other centres

Exxon says it remains committed to Singapore refinery expansion

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Gold market authority threatens to blacklist UAE and other centres

Malaysia palm oil firm FGV says it will achieve 100% traceability by 2021

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

Obama likens India opposition figure to inept student

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama in his memoir has likened Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi to a...

Nov 13, 2020 07:08 AM
Government & Economy

Trump bans US investment in Chinese firms that help military

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump signed an order on Thursday that will ban Americans from investing in Chinese...

Nov 13, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

World leaders and NGOs press for vaccine cash at Paris Forum

[PARIS] European and world leaders on Thursday said insisted that when Covid-19 vaccines are launched they should be...

Nov 13, 2020 07:02 AM
Consumer

Disney swings to loss as pandemic clobbers revenue

[LOS ANGELES] Walt Disney on Thursday said it swung to a loss in the just-ended quarter as the global pandemic hit...

Nov 13, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of England's Bailey hopes for 'goodwill' after Brexit transition ends

[LONDON] Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he hoped a spirit of goodwill would prevail between Britain and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for