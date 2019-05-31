You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls to 2-month lows on small US crude stock draw, trade war worries

Fri, May 31, 2019 - 6:39 AM

lwx_oil_310519_18.jpg
Oil prices fell almost 4 per cent to their lowest in over two months on a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude inventories and fears of a global economic slowdown due to the US-China trade war.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell almost 4 per cent to their lowest in over two months on a smaller-than-expected decline in US crude inventories and fears of a global economic slowdown due to the US-China trade war.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said US crude stockpiles fell nearly 300,000 barrels last week, less than the 900,000-barrel decline analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and well below the 5.3 million-barrel drawdown the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported late Wednesday.

The decline last week reduced crude stocks from their highest since July 2017 seen the previous week, but at 476.5 million barrels, they were still about 5 per cent above the five-year average for this time of year.

"The oil inventories report has added to the bearish sentiment prevailing in today's trading session," said Abhishek Kumar, head of analytics at Interfax Energy in London, noting "Demand-side concerns emerging from the ongoing US-China trade war are expected to remain the key driver weighing on oil prices."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Brent futures fell US$2.58, or 3.7 per cent, to settle at US$66.87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped US$2.22, or 3.8 per cent, to close at US$56.59.

Those were the lowest closes for Brent since March 12 and WTI since March 8.

For the month, Brent is on track to fall about 8 per cent and WTI around 11 per cent, which would be the first monthly decline for both contracts in five months.

The premium of Brent over WTI, meanwhile, fell to around US$10 per barrel, down from a more than four-year high of US$11.59 on Wednesday.

"An escalating US-China trade war represents a risk to oil markets," Bernstein Energy said in a note.

A senior Chinese diplomat compared trade actions from Washington to "naked economic terrorism."

Bernstein Energy said under "a full-blown trade war scenario," global oil demand would grow by just 0.7 per cent this year, half of current estimates.

Because of weakening demand, Bernstein said any upside for oil markets was capped despite relatively tight supply.

Oil prices have been supported this year by output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers, as well as by falling supplies from Opec members Iran and Venezuela due to US sanctions.

Iranian May crude exports dropped to less than half of April levels at around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) after the United States tightened sanctions on Tehran's main source of income. Iran needs to export at least 1.5-2.0 million bpd of crude to balance its books.

"We see an abundance of escalation risks in large part because the US sanctions are subjecting Iran to almost unprecedented economic pain," said Helima Croft, managing director of RBC Capital Markets.

Arab leaders gather in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for emergency summits that Riyadh hopes will deliver a strong message to Iran that regional powers will defend their interests against any threat following attacks on Gulf oil assets this month.

As Arab leaders gathered in Saudi Arabia, the US Iran envoy said the United States will respond with military force if its interests are attacked by Iran.

Many analysts also expect Opec-led supply cuts to be extended until the end of 2019 as the group wants to prevent oil prices from falling back to levels seen in late 2018 when Brent slumped to US$50 per barrel.

Since Opec and its allies started withholding supply in January, oil prices have risen by about 30 per cent.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Alaskan oil shipped to China for first time in almost a year: data

Banks need to step up in the move to a low-carbon future

Ending coal financing, and jump-starting sustainability

Australian farmers face more hot, dry weather: forecast

Dry weather crimps Fonterra's New Zealand, Australia milk output

Oil prices fall as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 Egg producer lands DBS' sustainability loan
3 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
4 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
5 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset

Must Read

lwx_cbd_310519_6.jpg
May 31, 2019
Garage

As unicorns emerge, angels gather for the hunt

BT_20190531_KRBEACH1_3796928.jpg
May 31, 2019
Real Estate

Gaw Capital, Allianz in talks to buy Duo office, retail space for over S$1.5b

lwx_office workers_310519_5.jpg
May 31, 2019
Government & Economy

NWC urges employers to target training amid looming slowdown

BT_20190531_JUFERRARI31_3796955.jpg
May 31, 2019
Transport

Electricity adds zip to Ferrari's fastest

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening