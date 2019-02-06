You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil fumbles on global economic worries, dollar strength

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 6:44 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, falling from two-month highs as concerns over a global economic slowdown crept back into the market, and a stronger dollar also weighed.

Prices sagged after a survey showed euro zone business expansion nearly stalled in January. That, coupled with disappointing US factory orders data a day earlier, stoked worries about softer demand, analysts said.

Brent crude futures fell 53 cents to settle at US$61.98 a barrel. They touched their highest level in more than two months at US$63.63 the previous day. US crude futures dropped 90 cents to settle at US$53.66 a barrel, or down 1.7 per cent.

Futures held lower after the close, when the American Petroleum Institute said US crude stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels last week, more than analyst expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil also felt pressure from a strengthening dollar, which rallied for a fourth straight session, which makes crude more expensive for non-US buyers.

"It really seemed to be a dollar influence here today," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management. "It was interesting that we didn't catch a bid along with the stock market because that had been the correlation."

Investors were shifting assets into equities and away from markets more sensitive to Washington-Beijing trade relations and movements in the dollar, said Phillip Streible, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures.

"Oil is just not in favour today, and they are going after the equity markets," he said. Wall Street was slightly higher on Tuesday.

US sanctions on Venezuela have been viewed as supportive of prices by helping tighten global supplies. Numerous tankers are currently in the water off the Venezuelan coast, unable to move because state-owned PDVSA is demanding payment, which would run afoul of US sanctions.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to production cuts effective from last month to beat back supply growth.

A Reuters survey found that supply from Opec states had fallen the most in two years.

Concerns about the pace of global economic growth were fanned by a weak start for the year for euro zone businesses. A Tuesday survey showed demand declined for the first in over four years.

New orders for US-made goods fell unexpectedly in November, according to data released a day earlier.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Ezion expects Q4 and FY18 net loss

After years in doldrums, gold miners shine again

Outbreak of swine fever may bury China's small pig farmers

Oil has shortsellers on the run, helping fuel a new year rally

The curious case of Norway's 60 million barrels of missing oil

Gold slips on firm US dollar, robust US jobs data

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

Must Read

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Feb 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore police looking into alleged irregularities at payments firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening