You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains as virus lockdowns ease, boosting hopes for demand pick-up

Tue, May 26, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Tokyo

OIL prices rose on Monday, erasing earlier losses, as countries around the world continued to ease lockdown measures imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic, boosting hopes for a recovery in fuel demand.

Amid quiet trading, with financial centres Singapore, London and New York all closed for holidays, Brent was up 6 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$35.19 a barrel by 0636 GMT.

US oil had gained 27 cents, or 0.82 per cent, at US$33.52 a barrel. Both contracts have risen for the past four weeks, although prices are still down around 45 per cent so far this year.

"Oil markets are focused on the potential for an easing of lockdown measures," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney.

SEE ALSO

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

Trading volumes were light, and gains are likely to be capped by rising tensions between the United States and China over moves by Beijing to impose security legislation on the one-time British colony. Ties between Washington and Beijing have soured since the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping have traded barbs over the outbreak, including accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

Points of contention between the superpowers have included Hong Kong, human rights, trade and US support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

China steel body, producers call for domestic iron ore output boost

Gold prices slip on rising US dollar, equities

'Sunshine to Asia' power plan moves forward with cable contract

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

Italy's 'green corridors' bring in foreign farm workers

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 11:29 PM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy downgraded by Fitch after bond tender offer

FITCH Ratings has downgraded coal producer Geo Energy Resources Limited’s long-term issuer default rating IDR to C...

May 25, 2020 11:07 PM
Companies & Markets

Vividthree posts net loss of S$829,063 for FY2020

VIVIDTHREE Holdings on Monday posted a net loss of S$829,063 for the financial year ended March 31, 2020 as its...

May 25, 2020 07:06 PM
Government & Economy

Vietnam plans 15.84t dong tax cut for small businesses

[HANOI] Vietnam is planning a 15.84 trillion dong (S$968.9 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized...

May 25, 2020 07:04 PM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's APL England loses cargo in heavy Australian seas

[SYDNEY] A Singapore-flagged cargo ship lost at least 40 containers in deep waters off the coast of Sydney when they...

May 25, 2020 07:01 PM
Transport

Volkswagen loses landmark German case as diesel owners stand to receive damages

[KARLSRUHE] A German federal court judge ruled that Volkswagen has to pay compensation to motorists who purchased...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.