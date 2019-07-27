You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gains on US economic data, Gulf crude tanker dispute

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 6:11 AM

nz_oiljack_250706.jpg
Oil prices inched up on Friday, ending the week higher after stronger-than-expected US economic data brightened the crude demand outlook and concerns over the safety of oil transport around the Strait of Hormuz threatened supply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices inched up on Friday, ending the week higher after stronger-than-expected US economic data brightened the crude demand outlook and concerns over the safety of oil transport around the Strait of Hormuz threatened supply.

Brent crude futures settled at US$63.46 a barrel, up 7 cents. They clocked a weekly rise of about 1.7 per cent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$56.20 a barrel, rising 18 cents. It gained about 1.2 per cent on the week.

US economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The data was net positive," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management. "GDP beat expectations... consumer spending was just off the charts, but business spending was nearly as bad as consumer spending was good."

Broader economic slowing, particularly in Asia and Europe, could weaken crude demand outside of the United States and kept prices in check.

"There's a battle in the market right now between those who think we're going to see slowing economic conditions that will hit demand... and others (focused on) what's going on in the Persian Gulf as well as lowered output from the producers," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Next week, top U.S. and Chinese negotiators meet for the first time since trade discussions between the world's two largest economies broke down in May after nearing agreement. Any positive outcome from the talks is expected to boost oil prices.

Reuters polls taken July 1-24 showed the growth outlook for nearly 90 per cent of the more than 45 economies surveyed was downgraded or left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also 2020.

A rally in equities and drop in production from Mexican state oil company Pemex also helped push oil prices up, said Josh Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

"Pemex, Mexico's largest oil company, coming out and cutting off some of the supply could have given the market a bit of a jolt here," Mr Graves said.

Energy firms this week also reduced the number of oil rigs operating in the United States, an indication of future supply, for a fourth week in a row, putting the rig count down for an eighth consecutive month, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in a report.

Tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil passageway in between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, as Iran refused to release a British-flagged tanker it seized last week but granted India consular access to its 18 Indian crew members.

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the strait.

The United States is separately working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold loses some shine as investors await FOMC meeting

Oil climbs on Iran tensions, US inventory decline

NSL OilChem Waste Management opens S$40m wastewater treatment plant

Oil falls 1% despite large US stockpile decline

Oil up as industry report shows hefty drop in US stockpiles

India considers more sugar export subsidies to cut reserves

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly