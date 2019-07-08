You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil giant Total's chief announces new unit to invest in forests

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Aix-en-Provence

THE head of French energy giant Total announced on Saturday that the company would invest a hundred million dollars annually on a new forest preservation and reforestation project.

"We want to set up a business unit to invest in projects that will preserve forests," chief executive Patrick Pouyanne told a meeting to discuss economic issues in Aix-en-Provence, in the south of France.

The company would spend US$100 million a year on the project, he said. "The most effective way today to eliminate carbon, for less than US$10 a tonne, is reforestation," he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"This is not philanthropy," Mr Pouyanne said. "It's about investing in the medium and long term. A project for the forests, it has to last a long time to be positive for the planet."

Mr Pouyanne was speaking just days after Total said it had begun producing biofuel at a refinery in southern France, a project that has sparked an outcry from environmentalists and farmers over its plans to import palm oil.

The site at La Mede near Marseille is a former oil refinery which has been converted and is now one of the largest biorefineries in Europe.

A study released on Thursday said that a massive campaign of reforestation could help battle climate change.

The study, carried out by ETH Zurich and published in Science, said a large-scale operation could capture two-thirds of man-made carbon emissions and reduce overall levels in the atmosphere to their lowest in almost a century. It found that the Earth can support 900 million hectares of trees that would sequester 205 billion tonnes of carbon.

Some environmental campaigners have reacted cautiously to the research. "Yes, of course we need to plant as many trees as possible," wrote teenaged activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter. "Yes, of course we need to keep the existing trees standing and rewild and restore nature.

"But there's absolutely no way around stopping our emissions of greenhouse gases and leaving the fossil fuels in the ground." AFP

Energy & Commodities

Cheaper natural gas is forcing out coal at Germany's power plants

US soybean farmers struggling even as prices recover

Petrobras splits trading teams into local and international

Gold slides 2% as solid US jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

Oil posts weekly loss as jobs surge can't banish economic worry

Gold maintains bullish edge on global growth worries

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening