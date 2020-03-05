You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil gives up gains even as Opec works on big output cut

Thu, Mar 05, 2020 - 6:31 AM

rk_oilrefinery_050320.jpg
Crude oil prices ended lower, giving up early gains as major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, struggled to bring Russia on board for deeper supply cuts to try to offset a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Crude oil prices ended lower, giving up early gains as major oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, struggled to bring Russia on board for deeper supply cuts to try to offset a slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

As the outbreak has spread, oil has dropped sharply, and rebounds have been short-lived. Brent crude futures settled down 73 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to US$51.13 a barrel, after reaching a high of US$53.03 in the morning. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) ended down 40 cents to US$46.78 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are seeking to persuade Russia to join in large additional oil output cuts to prop up prices. The group, known as Opec+, has already cut 2.1 million bpd in supply, helping to shore up the price of crude.

The group wants to cut at least 1 million more bpd in supply from the market, Opec sources told Reuters. Russia, which is not an Opec member, is known for holding out on such deals until the last minute. As of Wednesday, a panel of several ministers from the group had not locked down an agreement.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said the market was facing a surplus.

SEE ALSO

Saudis want Opec+ to cut more than 1 million barrels a day

"Right now, the supply in the market is greater than demand," Mr Zanganeh said. "It's necessary for Opec and non-Opec to make all their efforts to balance the market."

Goldman Sachs cut its Brent price forecast to US$45 a barrel in April while expecting Brent to gradually recover to US$60 a barrel by the year-end.

The bank said while an output cut by Opec "will help normalise oil demand and inventories later this year, they can't prevent an already started large oil inventory accumulation."

Morgan Stanley cut its second-quarter 2020 Brent price forecast to US$55 per barrel and its WTI outlook to US$50 on expectations for reduced demand.

"The market is going to be weighed down by the coronavirus impact on demand destruction," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. "I do not see oil demand recovering to pre-virus levels for several months, as additional outbreaks in Europe and the US are going to cause travel and meeting disruptions and demand destruction."

Crude oil stocks in the United States grew by 785,000 barrels, the US Energy Information Administration said, which was less than expected. Petrol and diesel stocks both fell by more than 4 million barrels. Exports surged to nearly 4.2 million bpd.

"Today's data confirms what the physical market has been telling us: It's not that bad out here, at least for now," said Scott Shelton, energy salesperson from United ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudis want Opec+ to cut more than 1 million barrels a day

Norway court absolves Rex International unit of compensation claims

China to ramp up petrols exports amid virus, adding to regional glut

Alita Resources probed for potential listing rule breaches

Gold forges higher with Fed's cut stoking demand for havens

Oil lower on coronavirus fears despite Fed rate cut and hopes for Opec+ output cut

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 5, 2020 06:37 AM
Consumer

Dairy giant Fonterra chairman to retire

[WELLINGTON] Struggling New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra announced on Thursday that chairman John Monaghan will...

Mar 5, 2020 06:36 AM
Technology

US lawmakers told of security risks from China-owned TikTok

[WASHINGTON] US officials on Wednesday stepped up warnings about the potential security risks from the fast-growing...

Mar 5, 2020 06:33 AM
Stocks

US: Dow ends up 4.5% as stocks continue volatile run

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rocketed higher on Wednesday, boosted by a strong performance by US presidential...

Mar 5, 2020 06:28 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares up on defensive plays as stimulus hopes laced with caution

[BENGALURU] European shares rose on Wednesday, with defensive sectors gaining the most as investors grappled with...

Mar 5, 2020 12:20 AM
Life & Culture

Croatian designer launches 'cheerful' virus mask line

[ZAGREB] Inspired by the global scare over the novel coronavirus, a Croatian fashion designer has launched his own "...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.