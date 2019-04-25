You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil hovers near 6 month high as US stockpile build counters supply fears

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 6:15 AM

BP_oil_250419_11.jpg
Oil prices hovered near six-month highs on Wednesday after data showed US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels since October 2017, countering fears of tight supply resulting from OPEC output cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil prices hovered near six-month highs on Wednesday after data showed US crude stockpiles surged to their highest levels since October 2017, countering fears of tight supply resulting from OPEC output cuts and US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran.

Brent crude futures rose six cents to settle at US$74.57 a barrel. The international benchmark reached US$74.73 a barrel on Tuesday and Wednesday, highest since Nov 1.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were under more pressure from the build in domestic stocks, and ended 41 cents lower at US$65.89 a barrel. On Tuesday, WTI hit US$66.60, the highest since Oct 31.

US crude inventories rose 5.5 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said, far more than analysts' forecast of an increase of 1.3 million barrels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Crude output in the United States, which turned into the world's top producer last year, last week edged back to its record high at 12.2 million barrels per day while net imports jumped 900,000 bpd, EIA data showed.

However, refinery utilisation rates rose to 90.1 per cent of total capacity, their highest since early February.

The build in crude stockpiles was "bearish, especially developing in spite of a larger-than-expected jump in US refinery runs of almost 2.5 per cent of capacity," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

Crude futures and prices for spot delivery rallied after the United States said on Monday it would end all exemptions for sanctions against Iran, demanding countries halt oil imports from Tehran from May or face punitive action. The move raised worries about tighter global oil supplies.

The United States must be prepared for consequences if it tries to stop Iran from selling oil and using the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, warned on Wednesday.

China, Iran's biggest oil customer, has formally complained about the move.

The spot price surge put the Brent forward curve into steep backwardation, in which prices for later delivery are cheaper than for prompt dispatch.

The United States has said it saw Saudi Arabia as a partner to balance oil markets.

Signalling no immediate action to counteract missing Iranian barrels, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Wednesday that his country's production in May would not vary greatly from previous months.

He added that Saudi Arabia aimed to stick to its output quota fixed in a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, known as OPEC+, but that June numbers would be determined depending on customers' needs.

Saudi Arabia has created 500,000 bpd of "swing capacity" within its OPEC+ agreement allocation, running at 9.8 million bpd versus 10.3 million bpd cap, Paul Sankey, an energy analyst at Mizuho, wrote in a note.

"If the market starts to appear too tight with a reduction in Iranian exports, Saudi has some capacity to ease the impact without breaking its OPEC+ pledge and endangering OPEC+ group commitment."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil falls from 6-month high after fears of tight market subside

Australia's pro-coal lobby should heed South Korea warning

Saudi Arabia sees no need for immediate action

Saudi Arabia sees no need for immediate action on oil market

Oil eases as supplies adequate for now, despite Iran sanctions

Canada oil sands CO2 emissions hugely underestimated: study

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening