You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil jumps 6% on Trump health update, Norway shutdowns

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 12:14 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices surged 6 per cent on Monday after doctors said US President Donald Trump could soon be discharged from the hospital where he is being treated for Covid-19, while six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields were shut as more workers joined a strike.

Brent was up US$2.21, or 5.6 per cent, to US$41.48 a barrel by 11.29 am. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$2.37, or 6.4 per cent, to US$39.42 a barrel.

"A lot of people thought last week's selloff was overdone,"said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There were a lot of assumptions." Prices slumped more than 4 per cent on Friday following Mr Trump's diagnosis. Mr Trump's medical condition remained unclear as he began a fourth day at the military hospital where he is being treated, but his doctors have said he could be discharged as soon as Monday, which improved market sentiment.

Hopes for a US stimulus package to counter the economic impacts of the pandemic also lent some support to prices. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said there was still potential to reach agreement with US lawmakers on more economic relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil was also supported by an escalating workers' strike in Norway over pay. Six Norwegian offshore oil and gas fields were shut.

SEE ALSO

Norway oil strike expands, 8% of output at risk

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The strike will cut Norway's total output capacity by just over 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or about 8 per cent of total production, according to the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG).

"This will not entail any serious tightening of supply on the market as concerns about demand and fears of a renewed oversupply predominate at present," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

The reduction in Norwegian production was mainly balanced by rising output in Libya, analysts said.

Libyan oil production has increased to 290,000 barrels per day, a source told Reuters on Monday, almost three times more than its output during a blockade that began in January and ended in September.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

Singapore's O&M, aviation, retail, tourism firms to get course fee subsidies till next June

Suez warns 'hostile' Veolia bid could cost up to 10,000 jobs

Gold holds steady as market eyes Trump's health

US takes stake in battery-metals firm to wean itself off China

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 11:33 PM
Government & Economy

Trump hospital-release more likely on Tuesday: sources

[WASHINGTON] White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said a decision on President Donald Trump's release from the...

Oct 5, 2020 11:26 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon to cut 1,600 jobs across Europe as oil rout weighs

[BENGALURU] US oil giant Exxon Mobil said on Monday it plans to reduce its European workforce by up to 1,600 across...

Oct 5, 2020 10:51 PM
Consumer

J&J to pay more than US$100m to end over 1,000 talc suits

[NEW JERSEY] Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay more than US$100 million to resolve over 1,000 lawsuits blaming...

Oct 5, 2020 10:22 PM
Technology

Nvidia building UK supercomputer to boost Covid-19 research

[LONDON] US chip giant Nvidia said on Monday it is building Britain's most powerful supercomputer, which will use...

Oct 5, 2020 10:16 PM
Government & Economy

US service sector activity rises above pre-pandemic level in September

[WASHINGTON] US services industry activity picked up in September, pulling above a level that prevailed before the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singtel should take a leaf from Keppel's book when it comes to investor communications

Singapore SMEs, individuals given more time to resume full loan repayments

Phillip SGD money market ETF debuts on SGX with initial AUM of S$100m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sunseap to supply Facebook with solar energy for Singapore operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.