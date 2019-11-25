You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil kicks off week with gains on fresh hopes for US-China trade talks

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 11:33 AM

AK_usoil_2511.jpg
Oil prices began the week on a brighter note on Monday, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices began the week on a brighter note on Monday, posting early gains as positive noises from Washington over the weekend rekindled optimism in global markets that the United States and China could soon sign a deal to end their bitter trade war.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 10 cents, or 0.17 per cent to US$57.87 a barrel by 0220 GMT, having ended last week little changed after tracking ups and downs in the trade talks process.

Brent crude futures were at US$63.46 was up 7 cents, or 0.11 per cent, the benchmark having also finished little changed last week.

"It is still all about trade talks," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney. "It seems to be dominating markets action at the moment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Monday's higher opening prices came after US national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Saturday that an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year.

SEE ALSO

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

This came a day after both President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed a desire to sign an initial trade deal and defuse a 16-month tariff war that has lowered global growth - though Trump also he had yet to decide whether he wanted to finalise a deal while Xi said he would not be afraid to retaliate when necessary.

At CMC Markets, strategist McCarthy noted that a move by China to protect intellectual property was also providing a supportive atmosphere for the trade talks.

"This is a big step forward for potential trade negotiation if they are adopted as official policy," Mr McCarthy said.

Still, concern remains that events in Hong Kong, riven by months of anti-government unrest, could overshadow trade talk progress.

US national security adviser O'Brien warned on Saturday that Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong, where demonstrators remain angry at what they see as Beijing meddling in freedoms promised to the ex-British colony when it returned to Chinese rule more than 20 years ago.

Over the weekend, the city's democrats won a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks

Jokowi orders shakeup of state energy giant to cut oil imports

China's Oct petrol exports hit record level on domestic fuel surplus

Tiny German oil firm strikes black gold on the Rhine

Indonesia overhauls state energy giant to reduce oil imports

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 11:36 AM
Government & Economy

Japan panel warns against fiscal complacency amid low rates

[TOKYO] A top advisory panel to Finance Minister Taro Aso urged the government on Monday to keep its grip on fiscal...

Nov 25, 2019 11:13 AM
Garage

South-east Asia's first Korean startup centre to be set up in Singapore

[SEOUL] The first South-east Asia Korea Startup Centre in Singapore will be set up in 2020, by South Korea's...

Nov 25, 2019 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore boosts training on developing estates of the future

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore (SSG) and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) will partner CapitaLand, CPG...

Nov 25, 2019 10:57 AM
Consumer

HP rejects Xerox takeover offer again

[NEW YORK] Computer and printer maker HP on Sunday reiterated its rejection of Xerox's US$33 billion takeover bid,...

Nov 25, 2019 10:38 AM
Garage

Wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap raises S$2.6m in latest funding round

SINGAPORE-BASED wastewater treatment startup Hydroleap has raised S$2.6 million in a funding round led by Wavemaker...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly