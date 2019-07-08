You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil minister Zanganeh says hopeful Iran's oil exports will improve: TV

Mon, Jul 08, 2019 - 6:51 AM

BP_Bijan Zanganeh_080719_26.jpg
Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he was very hopeful of an improvement in the country's crude exports, state TV reported, in spite of tightened US sanctions on Tehran's main source of income.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Iran's oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Sunday that he was very hopeful of an improvement in the country's crude exports, state TV reported, in spite of tightened US sanctions on Tehran's main source of income.

His comments came as Iran faces further US sanctions after announcing on Sunday it will shortly boost its uranium enrichment above a cap set by a landmark 2015 nuclear deal.

"I am very hopeful that our oil exports will improve," Mr Zanganeh told state TV, adding that the price of oil was not Iran's main concern.

"What matters now for Iran is the amount of oil that we can export," Mr Zanganeh said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Industry sources told Reuters last month that Iranian crude exports had dropped in June to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) or less after Washington tightened sanctions on the country's oil exports in May. In April 2018 exports stood at more than 2.5 million bpd.

Mr Zanganeh blamed Iran's longtime foe the United States for destabilising the oil market, saying that Washington was "using the oil as a weapon" to pressure Iran.

"Destabilising the market is in America's interest ... cooperation between the members of (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) Opec and non-Opec oil producer states will stabilise the market," he said.

Under the nuclear deal between Iran and six powers, most international sanctions against Tehran were lifted in return for limitations on its nuclear work, however Mr Trump last year withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions.

Washington tightened sanctions from the start of May, ordering all countries and companies to halt all imports of Iranian oil or be banished from the global financial system. It has also dispatched extra troops to the region to counter what it describes as Iranian threats.

Iran's main demand - in talks with the European parties to the deal and as a precondition to any talks with the United States - is to be allowed to sell its oil at the levels before Washington pulled out.

After the United States threatened to impose sanctions on companies that do business in Iran, France's Total and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) suspended investment in phase 11 of the country's giant South Pars gas field last year.

Mr Zanganeh said that talks are continuing with the Chinese company.

"They have so far failed to start developing the Phase 11 ... China is a friend of Iran and the latter would not opt for severing ties for foot-dragging in projects. We are seeking alternative solutions," Mr Zanganeh said.

China is a signatory of the nuclear deal and has condemned Washington's decision to exit the deal.

Seperately, Mr Zanganeh said Iran eyed 300,000 bpd oil production from its West Karoun oilfields in the southwest of the country.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Power outage hits Venezuela's largest refinery complex: lawmaker

Cheaper natural gas is forcing out coal at Germany's power plants

Oil giant Total's chief announces new unit to invest in forests

US soybean farmers struggling even as prices recover

Petrobras splits trading teams into local and international

Gold slides 2% as solid US jobs data trims Fed rate cut bets

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

Most Read

1 Is it a bond? Please, can I have it... right now?
2 SIA Engineering share price jump sparks SGX query; analysts float possibility of privatisation
3 Sentosa Cove past its prime?
4 Rewind & capture: A&W wants to get it right this time
5 Grab snags investment, partnership from consumer credit giant Experian

Must Read

BP_SG_080719_1.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Garage

Asia leads global VC arena with US$129b in deals for 2018: Preqin

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_080719_3.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Alternative risk transfer taking insurance industry by storm

BP_Prudential_080719_4.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Opinion

Insurers keeping annual bonus rates unchanged

BT_20190708_NSTROWE8_3828186.jpg
Jul 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade war to dent US Q2, Q3 growth but potential lies in 'compounders'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening