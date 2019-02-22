You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil off this year's highs as US crude stocks and supply grows

Fri, Feb 22, 2019 - 6:34 AM

sl_oil_290119_22.jpg
Oil prices sank below recent 2019 highs as US government data on Thursday showed a sharp build in crude stocks and record production, while concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on the market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices sank below recent 2019 highs as US government data on Thursday showed a sharp build in crude stocks and record production, while concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on the market.

Supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, and oil sanctions on Venezuela and Iran helped to limit losses. Progress in US-China talks to resolve a trade dispute that has dampened global economic growth also supported prices.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell 20 cents to settle at US$56.96 a barrel after touching a 2019 high of US$57.55 the previous day.

Brent crude futures fell 1 cent to settle at US$67.07 after hitting a 2019 peak on Wednesday at US$67.38.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US crude oil stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week to the highest in more than a year, as production hit a record high and seasonal maintenance kept refining rates low last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

US crude stocks rose 3.7 million barrels in the week to Feb 15, to 454.5 million barrels, the highest since October 2017, even as crude exports surged 1.2 million barrels per day to a record 3.6 million bpd.

Crude inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery site for U.S. crude futures, accounted for 3.4 million barrels of the rise.

"The overall headline number on inventories were higher than expected, and most of that build though was coming from Cushing, Oklahoma," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "In fact, if it weren't for Cushing, Oklahoma, it would be a modest build in line with expectation."

Production in the United States, which last year became the world's top crude producer, rose to record high at 12 million bpd.

Still, tightening supply globally helped keep losses at bay.

Oil prices have been driven up this year after Opec and producer allies, known as Opec+, agreed to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) to prevent a supply overhang from growing. Nigeria said on Wednesday it was prepared to reduce its oil output after supplies from the Opec member rose in January.

US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran have hit crude exports while unrest has curbed Libyan output, further tightening supply.

Washington and Beijing have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest points in their trade tariff dispute, sources familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

Analysts said that ongoing signs of a global economic slowdown were also preventing prices from surging beyond highs reached earlier this week.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil hovers near 2019 highs from Opec cuts and US sanctions

Aramco to enter JV with China's Norinco during Arab royal's visit

Venezuela gets fuel from Russia, Europe - at big markup

Shell-PetroChina spat holds up Aussie project

Energising Asean's power sector with technology

Wilmar Q4 net profit halved by impairment on Australian sugar assets

Editor's Choice

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

Most Read

1 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
2 Thai police seek to prosecute leader of anti-junta party popular with young
3 DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end
4 Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption
5 BBR warns of 2018 loss

Must Read

SL_cl_220219_3.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

2019 M&As may still top 2018's, with property dominating deals

BT_20190222_VIFTA_3703821.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Trade between EU and Singapore crosses 100b euros; further boost expected from FTA

BT_20190222_YOCDLVIEW_3703740.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

There's still room for 'calculated risks', says Kwek

SL_mom_220219_4.jpg
Feb 22, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign worker quota cuts hit sectors beyond F&B, retail

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening