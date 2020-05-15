Oil outlook improves 'somewhat' on easing virus lockdowns, output cuts: IEA

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Paris
AN EASING of draconian novel coronavirus lockdown measures and a spectacular reduction in output are helping the oil market steady after a "Black April", the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
"Since then, the outlook has improved somewhat and prices, while...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes