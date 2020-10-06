You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil pipeline operators offer new discounts as demand craters

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 3:30 PM

file7cj3dmn9rf917ofb17fn.jpg
Kinder Morgan Inc is offering discounts of about 50 per cent on the Eagle Ford pipeline for some existing customers.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HOUSTON] US oil pipeline operators are slashing fees to encourage customers in Texas to keep using their networks to ship barrels to the Gulf Coast as the pandemic wreaks havoc on profits.

Kinder Morgan Inc is offering discounts of about 50 per cent on the Eagle Ford pipeline for some existing customers, according to people familiar with the matter. Magellan Midstream Partners LP is negotiating lower tariffs on the Permian's BridgeTex system for certain users whose contracts are up for renewal at the end of 2020, they said. Energy Transfer LP plans a volume incentive program for those who qualify on its Permian Express 2 and 3 pipelines.

The discounts reflect efforts by pipeline companies to combat sluggish oil consumption and a drilling slowdown in prolific regions such as the Permian Basin after they expanded capacity in recent years. Last month, Enterprise Products Partners LP shelved plans for a major crude pipeline which would have added 450,000 barrels a day of capacity to a system that carries oil from the Permian to the Gulf Coast.

Kinder Morgan and Energy Transfer declined to comment. Magellan is always working with customers to meet their needs in any market environment, Bruce Heine, a company spokesman, said by email.

The industry responded with similar discounts during previous slowdowns such as the 2014-2015 downturn, said Jon Sudduth, senior North American crude analyst at Energy Aspects in Houston. At that time, US crude prices crashed after Saudi Arabia flooded the market in an attempt to kill off what the Kingdom saw as rising competition from booming North American shale fields.

SEE ALSO

FAA waives minimum flight requirements at some US airports through March

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The lack of demand for pipeline capacity has reduced the premium for oil delivered to export hubs on the Gulf Coast to under US$1 a barrel from around US$3 a barrel at the start of the year. That's not enough to cover transport costs for most Permian pipelines.

While shippers regard tariffs as sunken costs, there are other variable charges, said Mr Sudduth. "If the spread between Permian oil prices and those on the Gulf doesn't cover the variable costs, it would mean losing not just on the cost of tariff, but those variable charges as well," he said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

Suez vows to fight Veolia's takeover project

Brazil soybean planting delay to affect supply in January -AgRural

Oil trader Vitol diversifying into used-car business

Sen Yue unit receives another letter of demand from SP Group

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August

[BERLIN] Orders for German-made goods rose more than expected in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a boost to hopes...

Oct 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

THE nominating committee (NC) and board of New Silkroutes Group are of the view that chairman Goh Jin Hian is...

Oct 6, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks steady with Trump back in the White House

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets steadied in opening trade on Tuesday with investors relieved that US President...

Oct 6, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks gain for fifth session as Trump returns to White House

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday for the fifth straight session as markets across Asia rose...

Oct 6, 2020 03:28 PM
Consumer

Ikea Singapore FY20 revenue falls 10.9%; hiring staff for new Jem outlet

SWEDISH home goods giant Ikea's Singapore operations reported S$304 million in turnover for its fiscal year ended...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for